Griezmann in veiled Koeman dig after thanking Deschamps for France role

Barcelona striker Antoine Griezmann has seemingly fired a dig at club boss Ronald Koeman, after praising France head coach Didier Deschamps for playing him in his favourite role.

Griezmann scored in France’s 2-1 win over Croatia on Wednesday to extend his impressive international record. The 29-year-old has netted 32 goals in 82 appearances for his country.

However after last season’s troubling debut campaign at Barca, he has continued to struggle under new boss Ronald Koeman. Indeed Deschamps has spoken of Griezmann’s unhappiness at his current situation.

Speaking to AS after the defeat of Croatia, Griezmann said he was keen to “take advantage” of the chance to play more centrally.

“He [Deschamps] knows where to play me, so I take advantage of this situation, this position, and the confidence of the coach and my teammates,” the striker said.

“The ball came to me, I tried to bring it down then just hit it. I gave it everything, it feels good, I feel good.”

Griezmann made his France debut in 2014 – aged 22 – and has continued to be a vital presence. Indeed he proved influential as his nation lifted the World Cup in 2018.

However there remains uncertainty over his progress at domestic level.

Deschamps reveals Griezmann troubles

Deschamps said (via ESPN) earlier this month: “I’m talking to him and I’ll see him later. I am sure he is not happy with this situation.

“I don’t interfere with the use of my players in other clubs, be it at Barca or anyone else. Antoine is playing on the right there at the moment.

“It’s true that Koeman said, and told him, that he did not understand that he was used to playing in a more central position. But Antoine must also adapt.

“For me, he is still more effective when he is in the heart of the game, when he is able to touch the ball a lot. In that position, he has the possibility to come and help in the midfield too.

“He doesn’t have the ability to take the ball and beat opponents on the wing like others. He needs to touch the ball a lot and he is smart in his movement.”

Griezmann has not scored for Barcelona so far this season after three LaLiga appearances.

