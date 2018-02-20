Griezmann left devastated as he calls time on Man Utd transfer

Antoine Griezmann has reportedly contacted Jose Mourinho to tell him that Manchester United’s decision to sign Alexis Sanchez in January has given him little choice but to snub a summer switch.

That’s according to Spanish publication Don Balon, who suggest the Atletico Madrid star was ‘100% intent’ on joining United this summer – but will now make alternative arrangements after Jose Mourinho’s capture of Sanchez.

The outlet believes Griezmann believed he was headed to Old Trafford in a €100m deal and would inherit United’s No 7 shirt – but after seeing Sanchez make the move, the Frenchman now fears all avenues to Old Trafford are closed.

And it’s claimed Griezmann has contacted Mourinho to express his upset and told the United boss he has been left with little choice but to move elsewhere, with Barcelona the obvious next port of call.

While the 27-year-old’s proposed move to Barcelona will be equally lucrative personally, he is aware leaving Atleti for a La Liga rival will tarnish his reputation among the Madrid club’s fans.

News of Griezmann’s ‘snub’ will hardly come as a shock for supporters of the club; United boss Mourinho had already signalled his satisfaction with his forward line and intimated any major summer arrivals would come in the centre of midfield.

