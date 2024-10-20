Antoine Semenyo asking price revealed as Arsenal, battle Tottenham, Newcastle for electric attacker

Bournemouth have reportedly named their price for exciting attacker Antoine Semenyo, as the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle all line up to sign the player.

The south coast club could be powerless in the efforts to keep the talented 24-year-old as bigger clubs circle, although they are determined to recoup the best possible price for services.

Semenyo has been in impressive form for the Cherries so far this season, having scored eight goals and provided two assists during the 2023/24 campaign.

Indeed, in eight outings for Bournemouth this term he has notched three goals and added an assist for a Bournemouth side who jumped to 10th in the table after beating 10-man Arsenal at Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

Semenyo has handled the step up to the Premier League brilliantly since signing from Championship outfit Bristol City for £10million in January 2023.

And now Football Insider reports that Bournemouth are ready to demand £40-50million (up to €60m, $65m) in the wake of interest from the likes of Arsenal, Spurs and Newcastle.

The chances of a January move appear highly unlikely though as Bournemouth look to preserve their Premier League status, meaning a deal next summer is more achievable.

Semenyo is not the only Cherries star on the radar of top clubs though, with Milos Kerkez also being linked with a move away from the club.

Where does Semenyo fit at Arsenal, Tottenham, Newcastle?

With Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle all operating 4-3-3 systems under Mikel Arteta, Ange Postecoglou and Eddie Howe respectively, having numerous quality wide options is pivotal to that formation being effective.

The Gunners have Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli as first choice, with Leandro Trossard and the on-loan Raheem Sterling as other options for Arteta – although both Sterling and Trossard started that loss at Bournemouth on Saturday.

Tottenham, meanwhile, have skipper Son Heung-min and the free-scoring Brennan Johnson on either flank but can also fill in with Timo Werner, Wilson Odobert – when fit – and young starlet Mikey Moore. Dejan Kulusevski is also in that mix despite being converted to midfield this season.

In terms of Howe’s options at Newcastle, Anthony Gordon and Jacob Murphy have been the regular starters this term, backed up by the likes of Harvey Barnes and Miguel Almiron. TT have previously revealed their interest in Semenyo though.

Semenyo tends to operate mainly from the right wing but can also play on the left and through the middle a central striker at a push.

Quite whether the three clubs mentioned are willing to pay up to £50m for his services remains to be seen, although that appears to now be the going rate for an international player in his early 20s who is a regular in the Premier League.

IN FOCUS – Semenyo career stats v Saka, Johnson, Murphy

We’ve totaled up the numbers from Semenyo’s career so far (inc. international games) and compared him with the regular right-wing starters at Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle.

Antoine Semenyo stats comparison with Saka, Johnson and Murphy (stats from WhoScored)

A brief glance at the figures suggests Newcastle would benefit most from getting Semenyo on board, with Saka a shoo-in starter on the right for Arsenal and Johnson, who has been sensational for Tottenham in recent weeks, firmly established in Ange Posteecoglou’s side.

Murphy has been in and out of the Magpies side since signing back in 2017 but has been more of a regular starter since Eddie Howe was appointed boss in 2021.