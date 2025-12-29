Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo is still expected to sign for Man City despite Liverpool interest

Manchester City sources have admitted they would be “stunned” if Antoine Semenyo were to perform a U-turn and suddenly join Liverpool instead amid strong claims in the media that the Reds were ready to make an 11th-hour attempt to hijack the transfer.

Semenyo is the most in-demand star heading into the January transfer window, which officially opens for business on Thursday, and with all the top six sides in the Premier League having been linked with his signature. Powerless to prevent his exit owing to a £60m plus £5m in add-ons exit clause, Bournemouth have long since been resigned to their star man’s exit next month.

But where he would end up remained open to debate until last Tuesday, when it was revealed that Manchester City had beaten their rivals to the punch.

Providing a detailed explanation as to why the star would be heading to the Etihad, my colleague, Graeme Bailey, had revealed exactly why Pep Guardiola and Co had been able to see off the competition to reach an agreement for his signature.

However, until the ink is dry on any contract and the player is paraded in his new shirt, there is always that feeling of ‘what if’. To that end, both the Daily Mail and the Daily Telegraph on Sunday simultaneously published a story suggesting Liverpool were ready to burst into the transfer race and submit a counteroffer of their own for the 25-year-old Cherries livewire.

Despite that, City insiders remain confident they are in a strong position to secure the player’s signature, insisting that even a last-minute move would not derail their pursuit.

Semenyo has been weighing up his future throughout December and is understood to be excited by the chance to “win now” at the Etihad, rather than become part of a longer-term project at clubs such as Manchester United or Tottenham Hotspur.

Champions Liverpool had been linked too, though, as they eyed a potential replacement for Mo Salah.

The Egyptian, however, is not expected to leave Anfield in the immediate future, although fresh reports over the weekend suggested Semenyo could still become a focus of Liverpool’s transfer plans.

Despite that interest, City remain convinced the deal is effectively wrapped up – with sources claiming the player has already given his word that he intends to join them.

Liverpool truths over Semenyo revealed as Man City signing date is explained

My colleague, Graeme Bailey, can also confirm that Liverpool, for their part, have not held talks with the player since we reported Man City had moved into pole position for him last week.

We also understand that Bournemouth, too, have only held talks in recent days with the Cityzens over a deal and how the £65m fee will be paid.

Off the back of that, we also understand that Man City remain confident of securing terms.

Semenyo is yet to finalise his personal terms with Man City, but they are expected to agree terms by January 1.

Off the back of this, we are told that Semenyo has reiterated to Bournemouth that he wants to leave in the opening days of 2026.

His clause is understood to be active from January 1st to the 10th, giving the Cityzens a 10-day window to officially finalise the deal.

By contrast, a disappointed Andoni Iraola is hoping to delay the transfer until as late as possible – January 10 in an ideal world – and to allow his prized asset to play in the Cherries’ upcoming matches against Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham.

Now winless in their last nine games, Iraola believes Semenyo enhances Bournemouth’s chances of results in those games as they start to look slightly nervously over their shoulders.

Confirming his intentions, Iraola told ESPN: “No, the more games Antoine can play for us, [the better].

“If he can play for years for us, it’s much better! If it cannot be years, it can be months. If he can only play weeks, it is weeks, but the more time he plays with us, the better for us.

“Antoine’s situation is quite clear. Antoine is a massive player for us, and even in games like today [Saturday’s 4-1 loss at Brentford] where he probably hasn’t played well, he is always a threat to score and assist.

“Obviously, I don’t want to lose him. This is quite clear, but some situations are not under my control. He will be available to play again in three days [versus Chelsea] and then the next one and I hope he plays a lot more with us.”

Guardiola, meanwhile, has suggested that City are ready to spend big in January.

“Last season, I could never have expected to go into the transfer window and buy four or five players.

“But we had a lot of players injured. This year it is open, and anything can happen.”

City are still actively chasing four trophies and he is happy with how the 2025/26 campaign is shaping up.

“It is going well but it’s still only the end of December.

“In the Champions League, we are up there, in the Premier League we are up there, we have the semi-final of the Carabao Cup, the FA Cup soon.

“Some important players are coming back, so let’s go step by step and see what is going to happen.”

Speaking after Saturday’s 2-1 win at Nottingham Forest, which maintained the pressure on Arsenal at the summit, Guardiola was directly asked if he was confident of a deal to sign Semenyo.

Smiling, the Man City boss simply replied: “Next question!”

Semenyo arrival at Man City to see three players depart

Meanwhile, the arrival of Semenyo at City will likely see Savinho depart, and sources can now reveal Tottenham’s true stance on making a move for the Brazilian after ‘fresh explorations’ for the winger.

He is not the only City player whose future is now in doubt, either, with the wonderful form of Cherki, coupled with Semenyo’s imminent arrival also seeing questions raised over Bernardo Silva.

Per our sources, the Portugal international winger is already on the radar of the Saudi Pro League and with his current deal at the Etihad due to expire next summer.

Another who could leave more imminently is Nathan Ake.

Having dropped down the pecking order, we understand Guardiola is open to his exit and four Premier League sides are all looking into potential deals, including one of the experienced Dutchman’s former teams.

