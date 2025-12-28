Liverpool are understood to have reached their final verdict on Antoine Semenyo as he closes on a move to Manchester City, and with the Bournemouth forward now setting a transfer deadline, both Andoni Iraola and Pep Guardiola have spoken out on his situation.

The Premier League champions have long been linked with a move to sign the Bournemouth attacker, whose £65m (£60m plus £5m in add-ons) exit clause at the Vitality Stadium has made him the hottest commodity of the January transfer window. Indeed, back on December 9, our transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, revealed that Semenyo’s preference, were he to leave Bournemouth, would be a move to Anfield.

But as the Reds dragged their feet and were debating just how great a need his signing was for them in January, Manchester City burst onto the scene and have now emerged as strong favourites for his signature.

However, until the ink is dry on a contract and the player is paraded in his new side’s shirt, there is always a chance that another party could hijack the deal.

That possibility was raised by the Daily Telegraph’s Mike McGrath just before Christmas, though it has since been played down by Fabrizio Romano.

Now, sources can confirm that the Reds are unlikely to make an official move and have seemingly accepted that his move to the Etihad Stadium is as good as done.

Now, according to BBC Sport, Semenyo is putting pressure on his representatives to get the deal sealed on January 1 – the very day the transfer window opens – and with the player eager to wrap up the formalities of the deal, and the uncertainty over his future – as quickly as possible.

However, not all agree with such a stance and Bournemouth boss Iraola has confirmed he is trying to drag the deal out as long as possible and as close to his clause’s deadline – believed to be January 10 – as possible…

Iraola and Guardiola comment on Antoine Semenyo deals

Should Iraola get his way, he will be able to count on Semenyo – his side’s leading goalscorer and best player – for three more games: away to Chelsea on Tuesday, before home clashes with Arsenal (Saturday) and Tottenham (January 7).

Confirming his intentions, Iraola told ESPN: “No, the more games Antoine can play for us, [the better].

“If he can play years for us, it’s much better! If it cannot be years, it can be months. If he can only play weeks, it is weeks, but the more time he plays with us, the better for us.

“Antoine’s situation is quite clear. Antoine is a massive player for us, and even in games like today [Saturday’s 4-1 loss at Brentford] where he probably hasn’t played well, he is always a threat to score and assist.

“Obviously, I don’t want to lose him. This is quite clear, but some situations are not under my control. He will be available to play again in three days [versus Chelsea] and then the next one and I hope he plays a lot more with us.”

Manchester City boss Guardiola, meanwhile, has indicated his side are ready to be big spenders this January window.

“Last season, I could never have expected to go into the transfer window and buy four or five players.

“But we had a lot of players injured. This year it is open, and anything can happen.”

City are still actively chasing four trophies and on how their season has gone so far, he added: “It is going well but it’s still only the end of December.

“In the Champions League, we are up there, in the Premier League we are up there, we have the semi-final of the Carabao Cup, the FA Cup soon.

“Some important players are coming back, so let’s go step by step and see what is going to happen.”

Speaking after Saturday’s 2-1 win at Nottingham Forest, which maintained the pressure on Arsenal at the summit, Guardiola was directly asked if he was confident of a deal to sign Semenyo.

Smiling, the Man City boss simply replied: “Next question!”

Liverpool’s transfer stance explained; Tottenham stance on Savinho raid

As well as Semenyo, Liverpool also continue to be linked with a move for Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi and, in explaining the Reds’ stance,

The Athletic have explained what the expectation is at Anfield around the January window.

However, the Reds are content to wait for Guehi, who’ll be available via free agency in the summer. And regarding Semenyo, Liverpool do NOT expect Mohamed Salah to depart next month, meaning ‘there wouldn’t be a space in the squad [for Semenyo] to fill.’

One man who could soon be added back to the Liverpool ranks, though, is Harvey Elliott, with Romano giving a major update on his situation at Aston Villa.

Over at Man City, the arrival of Semenyo will likely see Savinho depart, and sources can now reveal Tottenham’s true stance on making a move for the Brazilian after ‘fresh explorations’ for the winger.

