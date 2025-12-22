Antoine Semenyo may be days away from deciding his next club, and while David Ornstein has backed up claims that Tottenham Hotspur have now been ruled out of the equation, sources can explain the likelihood of moves to Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool, as well as Arsenal’s surprise stance.

The Bournemouth livewire is the Premier League’s most in-demand player and, with a £60m plus £5m in add-ons clause written into his contract, a high-profile transfer looks set to be triggered in the early days of the January window. But where Semenyo ends up has remained something of a guarded secret, until the last 24 hours when details on his next move have now come to light…

And to help uncover the truths over what happens next, our transfer correspondents, Graeme Bailey and Fraser Fletcher, have worked hard on shedding light on the situation.

First up, we exclusively broke the news last week that Semenyo’s number one choice is Liverpool, while Manchester City are very much still in the running, having spoken to his agent.

Having also revealed earlier this month that Man Utd were strongly considering entering the race and abandoning other transfer priorities, we have since revealed that positive talks between his representatives and the Red Devils leave United firmly in the transfer picture and they are also a move being considered.

And on Sunday morning, Fletcher exclusively broke the news that Tottenham have now been ruled out of the picture, with the Ghana international, despite a serious financial offer to the player.

Off the back of that, trusted journalist David Ornstein has backed up what our correspondents had learned, ruling Tottenham out the equation, while also revealing Arsenal’s take on entering the race…

Ornstein confirms Semenyo’s Tottenham rejection

Assessing the runners and riders in the Semenyo race, Ornstein backed up our sources when revealing all on the 25-year-old’s next destination.

“The names that are emerging as the leading contenders right now are Manchester City and Manchester United, in no particular order. They are both extremely fond of him,” Ornstein told NBC Sports.

“Liverpool are said to have had great admiration for him. They haven’t moved to the same extent so far, to my knowledge, but let’s see if anything changes around the Alexander Isak injury, because we have just broken the news that Liverpool fear that it is a significant injury to his lower left leg.”

Explaining what is happening with Tottenham, who have now been turned down and Arsenal, whom had been weighing up a late move, but have now made a decision, Ornstein added: “Tottenham were very keen, and I’m led to believe were prepared to pay a significant salary to Antoine Semenyo, but he’s politely focusing on other options, mainly it seems City or United, and he will have to make a decision around that.

“I think Arsenal might have looked at the situation, but more towards the summer, and I don’t think he’s willing to wait until that point.”

Of the three sides left in the running, it is Manchester City and Liverpool who would appear favourites.

However, as Fletcher explains, Manchester United are very much in the picture and are not to be taken lightly.

Fletcher wrote: ‘The Red Devils, seeking to inject dynamism in what will be a huge couple of transfer windows for the club, view Semenyo’s versatility and “special” talent – praised by Ruben Amorim – as pivotal.

‘Recent calls and direct talks position United as serious contenders, potentially capitalising on uncertainties elsewhere.

‘They have also shown him where he would play in multiple different systems for the club and how he would be a pivotal player for the side over the coming years. United, however, must contend with serious interest from two other big rivals in City and Liverpool.’

Man Utd greenlight for Zirkzee exit; City to push out duo

If United are to win the race, they will look to make room in their squad by offloading Joshua Zirkzee first.

The £36.5m (€42.5m, $49.5m) signing from Bologna in summer 2024 has rarely shown the qualities that persuaded United to sign him in the first place, and a January move away from Old Trafford has been given the green light if a suitor can match their demands.

Now, with Zirkzee emerging as a prime target for Roma, Romano has provided an update: “Manchester United may make room for a move for Antoine Semenyo by letting Joshua Zirkzee leave – via a permanent transfer or a loan deal with an obligation to buy.

“Talks were held with AS Roma in London last week.”

As stated, Liverpool could now enter the race given the serious nature of Isak’s injury, and their decision makers are expected to reach a verdict quickly.

As for Manchester City, the potential capture of Semenyo could spell trouble for Savinho and one of his Etihad teammates, we can also reveal.

