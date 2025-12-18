The race to sign Antone Semenyo has cranked up to another level in the last few days after Fabrizio Romano revealed Manchester United have been in contact with the player’s agent, while our sources can reveal the Bournemouth star’s number one choice amid strong interest from Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester City.

The Cherries forward is likely to be the story of the January window after it emerged that a clause in his deal can allow him to leave the Vitality Stadium for a fee of £60m plus £5m in add-ons – an attractive fee given the red-hot form the player has been in this season.

With seven goals and three assists from 15 Premier League games, Semenyo is one of the top flight’s most productive forwards, with only Erling Haaland and Igor Thiago, both strikers, having scored more so far.

While Semenyo’s clause drops closer towards the £50m mark in the summer, several Premier League sides, including Tottenham, Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City, are jostling to get a deal done for the 25-year-old Ghana winger now, and a January transfer looks to be on.

Assessing the runners and riders in the hotly-disputed race, trusted reporter Romano has now provided an update on his YouTube channel.

“Tottenham are really interested in Semenyo, but this depends on what the player wants to do. But Tottenham have a genuine interest in Semenyo,” Romano said.

“This week, again, Manchester United and Manchester City called to understand the situation of Semenyo.

“Between Monday and Tuesday, some calls took place from Manchester United and Manchester City to understand the situation of Semenyo… £65m release clause.

“So these three clubs [Tottenham, United and City] all called and Liverpool already called in November. But Liverpool are now assessing what they want to do in January and also what’s going to happen with Mohamed Salah before deciding on Semenyo.”

In an interview also released on the Men in Blazers podcast, Romano added: “Interest in the player is concrete. Now he has to decide whether he wants to complete the season at Bournemouth or maybe go already mid-season. I can mention for sure Liverpool. Liverpool are interested in the player.

Liverpool appreciate the player, but we have to see if they decide to invest this money.

“I want to mention as well, Tottenham. Tottenham wanted Antoine last summer that was not possible, and now also doesn’t seem easy for Tottenham to convince the player. So let’s see what’s going to happen there.

“And then Man City. Man City want to sign an important winger in 2026. Semenyo is one of the names, not the only one, but one of the names.”

Which club will Antoine Semenho sign for?

In what appears a very open race to sign the player, the burning question is obvious: which club will Antoine Semenyo sign for?

The answer may lie with our very own transfer correspondents, who have all been looking deeply and are well-informed about the player’s situation over the last few weeks.

Back on December 4, Dean Jones was the first to exclusively reveal that Manchester United were seriously looking into a possible deal for Semenyo and did have the financial capabilities to sign a player that manager Ruben Amorim seriously admires.

Furthermore, Amorim who sees Semenyo as a possible option to play as a wing-back in his 3-4-2-1 system. He is also one of four Bournemouth stars we can reveal that United are tracking.

On December 12, our transfer insider Fraser Fletcher revealed that Semenyo was being strongly targeted by Tottenham, who were preparing what was described to him by sources as a “never-before-seen offer” at the north London club that would shatter their wage structure and make the 25-year-old the highest-paid player at the club.

However, the final word has to go to Graeme Bailey, who on December 9 exclusively revealed that Semenyo has made a move to Liverpool his number one preference.

We are told by sources with knowledge of the situation that Semenyo would, in theory be open to joining any of the clubs showing an interest, but it is Anfield where he sees himself.

And things could very well work out for Semenyo, given the issues surrounding Mohamed Salah, whose agent is due to hold crunch talks with FSG over the Egyptian’s future at Anfield.

