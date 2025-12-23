Arsenal and Chelsea have both made their move for Bournemouth livewire Antoine Semenyo

Arsenal have made an initial enquiry over the potential signing of Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal, while we can also confirm reports that Chelsea have made an approach of their own.

Sources from both clubs have told us that they have spoken with Semenyo’s camp and asked about his situation. As it stands, Manchester City and Manchester United are leading the chase, having held lengthy talks with the player and his entourage.

Liverpool remain keen but have not followed through despite initial talks, as we revealed on Monday, whilst Tottenham Hotspur also retain an interest, but face difficulty in convincing the winger to join and are understood to have been ruled out of the race.

At this point, Arsenal’s approach has not advanced past the initial enquiry stage, though we understand there is a ‘good chance’ Semenyo could pick Arsenal over all his other suitors, having supported the club growing up.

Arsenal are open to letting Gabriel Martinelli leave, and his exit would make room for Semenyo to join, and vice-versa.

Sources suggest Arsenal could even ramp up their interest in the 25-year-old to stop title rivals City from upgrading their attack.

United, meanwhile, ‘think they are in pole position’, with the player ‘loving the interest’ from the Red Devils.

Sources have informed my colleague Fraser Fletcher that Semenyo rejected Spurs by telling them he wants to move up north, which would aid United and City.

It was previously thought that the race was simply down to United and City, but Arsenal and Chelsea entering the frame has set up an intriguing four-way transfer battle.

Elite Premier League clubs do not want to miss out on the signing of Semenyo in January. His release clause is worth £65million and is valid during the early part of the winter window.

It represents great value for one of the Premier League’s deadliest attackers.

The clause will drop to £50m next summer, though Semenyo is not expected to stay at Bournemouth that long.

Spurs lost out on Eberechi Eze to Arsenal over the summer, and the same could happen again with Semenyo.

In yet more bad news for Spurs, sources indicate they could miss out on three more players after the Ghana star.

With options dwindling, we revealed on Monday that Spurs could target a player likened to Eden Hazard if Semenyo heads elsewhere.

United have already outlined their project to Semenyo, discussing where they expect him to play under Ruben Amorim.

But a Sky Sports journalist has suggested Amorim could be to blame if United fail to complete the statement signing.