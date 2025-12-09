Antoine Semenyo is set to be on the move in January

Antoine Semenyo is understood to have made Liverpool his preferred destination, if, and when, he leaves Bournemouth, TEAMtalk has been told.

Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are all showing strong interest in the Ghana forward, who has emerged as one of the most in-demand Premier League players heading into the January transfer market, when his £65million (€74m / $87m) release clause can be activated.

There is a real chance that he could leave the Vitality Stadium in the new year, and sources have now confirmed to us that Semenyo has made it known that Liverpool are his first choice.

We are told by sources with knowledge of the situation that Semenyo would in theory be open to joining any of the clubs showing an interest, but it is Anfield where he sees himself.

And things could very well work out for Semenyo, given the issues surrounding Mo Salah – who has revealed his unhappiness at his current situation at Anfield. Indeed, we exclusively revealed on Tuesday morning that the Egyptian is pushing to leave Liverpool in January.

Semenyo has enjoyed an excellent season thus far with six goals and three assists to his name, and only leading scorers Erling Haaland and Igor Thiago have more goal contributions this term than the 25-year-old.

We understand that whilst Bournemouth want to keep Semenyo, they are doing their own work on potential replacements, and one player they have been watching extensively in recent weeks is Ipswich Town’s Jaden Philogene.

Liverpool fighting Man City, Man Utd for Antoine Semenyo

The former England U21 international has notched six goals and two assists in 18 Championship appearances so far this season.

Dean Jones reported for us on December 4 that United are seriously looking into signing Semenyo in January. The Red Devils have reignited their pursuit of him, having decided to prioritise moves for Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha over the summer.

Our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher revealed on December 2 that City are providing Liverpool with fierce competition for Semenyo.

If Liverpool miss out on the wide man, then they could pursue Real Madrid ace Rodrygo instead. But the fact Semenyo is eager to move to Anfield gives the Reds an advantage over City, United and Spurs.

