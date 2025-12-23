The real reason Chelsea backed out of the race to sign Antoine Semenyo may have just emerged after Fabrizio Romano named the rival club accelerating to get their own deal done for the Bournemouth forward.

It’s been a remarkable day in the Semenyo saga after Chelsea made contact with his representatives in the morning, only to withdraw their interest in the evening. With Tottenham Hotspur already discarded in the chase, that left a battle between Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United for his signature – with Arsenal also making an initial move.

The reporting of Chelsea’s U-turn over Semenyo was dressed up with claims they still have confidence in their current options and are assessing other players who could add to their attack in 2026.

But the truth might simply be that they have been beaten to the punch, since Romano and David Ornstein have provided updates on a rival’s chase.

The club in question? Manchester City.

According to Romano, City ‘have been pushing a lot in the last 12 [hours] to try advance on Antoine Semenyo deal’.

Sporting director Hugo Viana has been ‘in direct talks’ with Semenyo’s entourage, aiming to get a ‘final answer as soon as possible’.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Ornstein: Why Semenyo wants City move

Shortly after Romano’s update, Ornstein added that ‘Semenyo’s preference is to move to Manchester City in January’.

As for why, The Athletic reporter explained: ‘Semenyo’s desire to win trophies is key to his wish to join Pep Guardiola’s side.’

Semenyo can be signed for £65m in the first 10 days of January due to a release clause in his contract, but Ornstein clarifies nothing has been fully agreed yet.

Romano has concurred in a follow-up post on X that City ‘are progressing to complete’ a deal for Semenyo in the ‘next days’.

More Man City transfer news

Semenyo isn’t the only player City are eyeing for January, since sources have confirmed they are seriously considering adding to their defensive depth.

With Nathan Ake attracting interest from elsewhere in the Premier League – including from Bournemouth themselves, where he used to play – City may accelerate plans to add to their defence.

Meanwhile, as Semenyo nears a move to the Etihad, one attacker who could make way is Omar Marmoush, just a year after his arrival from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Tottenham’s interest in Marmoush has been verified by sources, which comes in the wake of them missing out on Semenyo (and also City’s Savinho in the summer).