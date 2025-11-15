Antoine Semenyo remains “very keen” on a move to Liverpool, though a respected journalist has become the latest to explain why a move to Anfield in January looks unlikely, and with sources revealing which Premier League side will strongly compete with the Reds for his signature.

The Bournemouth forward has been in sensational form this season, scoring six goals and adding three assists from nine games to underline his status as hot property. And while he only signed a new deal at the Vitality Stadium over the summer, the prospects of Semenyo remaining on the south coast beyond 2026 look increasingly bleak.

To that end, the likes of Tottenham, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are among those to have also been linked.

But sources have told TEAMtalk that it is Liverpool – seeking a long-term replacement for Mo Salah – who hold the strongest interest and reports in the last few days have grown louder that a blockbuster January deal could be on the cards.

However, Dean Jones insists a January move looks highly improbable with the exit clause in his contract ‘not live’ during the winter window.

That is a view shared by Fabrizio Romano, who doesn’t think a January move is possible, while our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has confirmed that, while Semenyo is “very keen” on a move to Anfield, insists the Cherries “remain resolute” in their determination to keep him with Andoni Iraola’s side until the end of the current campaign.

Now a fourth source, in the Daily Mail’s Lewis Steele, has backed claims that the Reds are keen, but has moved to clarify deny reports that the 25-year-old has asked to leave the Vitality ahead of the January window…

Will Antoine Semenyo sign for Liverpool in January?

According to Steele, he has echoed what Romano, Jones and Fletcher have already stated and believes Semenyo’s chances of leaving in January look bleak.

In a Q&A column with Mail Sport, he explained: “I saw some rumours doing the rounds this week that Semenyo has handed in a transfer request at Bournemouth. I asked about that and was told it was not true.

“Liverpool and others are certainly keen to sign him in the summer and it is understood the Cherries would ask for around £75million – a fee that could rise if his early-season performances continue.

“I can’t see Liverpool moving for Semenyo in January, but we have seen in the past how they are prepared to ‘bring forward’ summer business in the winter window if it suits.”

Whether the Reds do bring forward those summer plans remain to be seen, though the information we are receiving states that the Cherries remain unmoved over a January exit and believe retaining his services, for now at least, is central to their plans of claiming a first-ever European season in their history.

The Cherries currently sit ninth in the table, losing just three times from their 11 games played so far.

Despite Liverpool’s very strong interest in the winger, Fletcher is also adamant that, come next summer, long-term suitors, Tottenham Hotspur, are also ready to launch a rival bid for his services.

As Fletcher explains: ‘Tottenham have been admirers of Semenyo for longer than Liverpool. They scouted Semenyo extensively during the summer transfer window, but balked at Bournemouth’s lofty valuation, which exceeded £70m.

‘Thomas Frank’s side, seeking to add depth behind their strike force, had him high on their wishlist but prioritised other deals. However, their admiration persists, and a renewed push could materialise if they address squad imbalances in the coming windows.’

Latest Liverpool news: ‘Special’ Bundesliga winger eyed; brutal Salah axe claim

Meanwhile, fresh reports strongly suggest that the Reds are also considering a move for an electric RB Leipzig winger amid details of a significant release clause in his deal at the Red Bull Arena.

Elsewhere, Arne Slot has been urged to DROP Salah from his starting XI and why the upcoming AFCON is a perfect chance to for the Reds to move away from their Egyptian talisman in the long-term and with a daring new line-up suggested.

Finally, reports claim that Liverpool have given Ibrahima Konate an ultimatum: sign a new contract or be sold in January.

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are among those interested in the centre-back, whose current contract at Anfield is set to expire next summer.

