Napoli and Inter Milan in talks over signing Polish midfield sensation – sources

Napoli and Inter Milan are interested in signing Antoni Burkiewicz from Rakow Czestochowa in the summer transfer window, sources have told TEAMtalk.

Inter and Napoli are two of the biggest clubs in Italy and have already been active in the summer transfer window.

The Nerazzurri, who finished second in Serie A and reached the final of the Champions League in the 2024/25 campaign, have signed Luis Henrique and Petar Sucic from Marseille and Dinamo Zagreb, respectively.

Napoli, who won the Serie A title in 2024/25, have secured the services of Luca Marianucci from Empoli, while Kevin De Bruyne has joined Antonio Conte’s side after leaving Manchester City.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that both Napoli and Inter are interested in a future star, Burkiewicz, who is quickly becoming one of the most interesting young names in Polish football.

The 17-year-old midfielder, on loan at Podhale Nowy Targ from Rakow Czestochowa, played a key role in the team’s promotion to the 2. Liga.

The teenager scored two goals and was named MVP in this week’s final match of the season, helping his club achieve an important step forward.

Now that his loan has ended, Burkiewicz is set to join a 1. Liga team as his next move, to continue his development and gain experience at a higher level.

However, plans could change because two important teams have moved and gathered information on him in recent weeks: Napoli and Inter.

Both Italian clubs are watching Burkiewicz closely and have added the midfielder to their shortlist of young talents to sign this summer.

Napoli and Inter have had preliminary contacts in recent weeks to confirm their position. They are following his progress carefully, considering him a potential option for the future.

Inter, who are playing at the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup, and Napoli are focused on building stronger squads with young, high-potential players, and Burkiewicz fits perfectly into this strategy.

While no official negotiations have started yet, both clubs will keep monitoring him in the coming weeks.

