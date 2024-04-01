Antonio Conte the ‘chosen one’ as ‘extraordinary’ offer nears for former Tottenham, Chelsea boss

Former Tottenham and Chelsea boss Antonio Conte appears to be closing in on a new job following a fresh report that emerged on Monday.

Conte has been out of work for more than a year after he was shown the door by Spurs after a hugely problematic second season in north London.

And now CalcioNapoli24 reports the offer made to him by Napoli, with club president Aurelio De Laurentiis making a huge effort to get his man.

It’s claimed that Conte is the one ‘chosen’ by the Napoli chief, and claims made by Emmanuele Cammaroto on NapoliMagazine add further details about the potential match-up.

Cammaroto said: “De Laurentiis, it appears, would be ready to make an extraordinary offer for Conte, €8m, with the option for a third season in which the salary could then rise by around €400-500k.

“On the bonus table to the achievement of the objectives but above all carte blanche on the market, the keys to the locker room and the sharing in the introduction of the final indication for the appointment of the sporting director.

“Conte thinks about it, he is strongly tempted. Clear and precise signals are arriving in this direction. At present, a refusal would be much more surprising than a possible yes.”

Conte took over at Tottenham in November 2021 and he stayed until March 2023, winning 41 of his 76 games in charge with 23 losses in that time.

Conte remains top Napoli target

Napoli have been linked to the former Serie A-winning boss for a fair while now, with initials links dating back to November of last year when Rudi Garcia left the club.

But with the current season now drawing to a close and Napoli falling completely flat in the defence of the Serie A title, plans are now firmly in place for next term.

The Naples outfit currently sit a hugely disappointing eighth in the table and are 12 points off the Champions League spots.

To that end, De Laurentiis will be hoping that Conte can rejuvenate the club, if he does indeed take charge come the end ocf the season.

