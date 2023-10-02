Antonio Conte tipped for shock return to leave big name red-faced in Tottenham-linked managerial carousel

Former Tottenham manager Antonio Conte is reportedly in the frame to replace another ex-Spurs boss in Jose Mourinho as the Roma hotseat could soon be up for grabs.

Conte mutually departed the north London club back in March after his side crashed out of the Champions League and then FA Cup, eventually being replaced by Ange Postecoglou over the summer.

Tottenham have since made a tremendous start to the new campaign and currently sit second in the Premier League table, a point behind current champions Manchester City.

However, it looks like there could be a change-up involving Conte and Mourinho in Rome, according to reports coming out of Italy.

According to Sport Mediaset (via VoceGiallorossa), Roma are thinking of replacing the Portuguese with the former Chelsea and Italy coach.

Mourinho has endured a woeful start to the new campaign at the Olympic Stadium, with Roma currently sitting 13th in the table with just eight points from their seven games.

They did, however, grab a morale-boosting win over Frosinone on Sunday, with Romelu Lukaku on target for Mourinho’s men.

But despite that win, the report states that Mourinho’s departure from the club is becoming a ‘serious subject’, leading to rumours about his potential replacement.

Conte in for Mourinho in Rome

And Sport Mediaset states that after sacking one former Tottenham boss, Roma could then go after another in Conte.

The 54-year-old remains out of work after his exit from Spurs but the report adds that his strong relationship with Lukaku could lead him to Rome.

There is a potential stumbling block on the horizon though in terms of Conte’s likely high salary demands.

All eyes will now be on Mourinho in the upcoming games for the Serie A giants, with Servette first up on Thursday night in the DEuropa League before a league clash at Cagliari on Sunday.

As for Tottenham, they are back in action on Saturday when they head to Luton Town in the lunchtime Premier League kick-off.

