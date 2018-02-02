Antonio Conte to be offered a route out of Chelsea

The Italian FA are reportedly ready to offer Chelsea boss Antonio Conte a way out of Stamford Bridge this summer.

Desperate Azzurri chiefs are ready to fly to London to sound out the beleaguered Blues coach about becoming national team boss again, according to a report in The Sun.

Italy FA vice-commissioner Alessandro Costacurta revealed there are “four or five” candidates including Roberto Mancini and Carlo Ancelotti to replace Gian Piero Ventura in the role.

And the AC Milan legend added: “Conte is in the line.

“I will fly to London in the next few days. We have to start interviews. We are not rushed for time, but we have to start moving and go talk with them as soon as possible.”

Conte only signed a new two-year deal at Chelsea in July but there are rumours of issues behind the scenes at the reigning Premier League champions, while Conte has also been disappointed to miss out on several transfer targets in the last six months.

Talk of the Blues boss moving on at the end of the season were heightened even further after the disastrous 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth on Wednesday night.

Conte now claims that his side “have to struggle” for a top-four finish and insisted: “I’m exploiting this squad at the maximum level.”

As for Italy, they axed Conte’s national team successor Ventura after their failure to qualify for this summer’s World Cup and it would appear that they are desperate to get the Chelsea chief back.