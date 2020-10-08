Frank Lampard has named Antonio Rudiger in Chelsea’s Champions League squad despite the frozen-out defender not playing a single minute in the first team this season.

The German was pressing for a move away from Stamford Bridge in the recent transfer window. Sources told TEAMTalk he had even refused to play in a Carababo Cup game against Spurs.

Tottenham were one of the clubs linked with a deadline day move. PSG and Roma also showed interest in the centre-back, according to reports.

But in the end, no move materialised and Rudiger stayed put.

Now Lampard has found him a place in Chelsea’s squad. There are also slots for two other players linked with moves away – goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and defender Emerson Palmieri.

Danny Drinkwater and Victor Moses are both omitted. The duo have been told they can leave.

The Blues crashed out to Bayern Munich in the last 16 last season. But they’ve recruited heavily in the summer in a bid to make more of an impression this time.

It means over £200million of talent can tackle the group stage fixtures against Sevilla, Krasnodar and Rennes.

Lampard happy with Champions League draw

Lampard gave his thoughts to the Chelsea website after the draw.

“I am happy with the draw in the fact that we analysed straightaway the teams we are playing against, he said.

“We are very aware that every Champions League group is very tough.

“So I know a lot of the reaction afterwards was what a great draw it is for Chelsea but we can’t approach it with that mindset at all.

“They are very tough games. All the teams that we play, especially when you are travelling in Europe you always know you are going to get very competitive games.

“Sevilla won the Europa League last year. And both of the other teams are emerging teams that will cause us a lot of threats and dangers. So let’s see.”

List A:

Goalkeepers: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Willy Caballero, Edouard Mendy

Defenders: Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Ben Chilwell, Cesar Azpilicueta, Fikayo Tomori, Emerson Palmieri

Midfielders: Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech

Forwards: Tammy Abraham, Timo Werner, Olivier Giroud

List B: Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Billy Gilmour, Reece James

List B is made up of players aged 21 or younger with two years’ training at the club. This list can be updated at any time up to midnight before a Champions League match.