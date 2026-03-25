Defender REJECTS Liverpool and will ‘sign’ Real Madrid deal – report

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger, who has been linked with Liverpool

Antonio Rudiger will sign a new contract with Real Madrid and extend his stay at Estadio Bernabeu, as Liverpool suffer a blow in their quest to bring him to Anfield in the summer transfer window, according to a report.

Rudiger is out of contract at Madrid at the end of the season, but the former Chelsea star remains an important player in the team.

Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa has publicly praised Rudiger for always being available to play when he is fit and for giving his all on the pitch.

Rudiger is 33 now, but he remains a hugely capable defender who was a huge success with Chelsea in England.

During his time at Chelsea, the Germany international centre-back won the FA Cup, the Champions League and the Europa League.

There has been speculation in the Italian media that Liverpool are ‘exploring’ a potential deal for Rudiger.

With Ibrahima Konate out of contract at the end of the season and Virgil van Dijk not getting any younger, Liverpool are said to have identified Rudiger as a senior centre-back target for the summer.

Sports Boom has also noted Liverpool’s interest in Rudiger, but the publication has claimed that the defender has decided to ignore the defending Premier League champions.

According to the report, Rudiger is ‘set to sign a contract extension at Real Madrid’.

Despite having interest from Liverpool and Juventus, the German star’s ‘preference has always been to stay in Madrid if the club committed to a new deal’.

Madrid have now been ‘convinced’ that Rudger’s ‘persistent knee niggles’ are nothing to worry about and plan to ‘extend his stay at the club with another multi-year deal’.

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What Alvaro Arbeloa has said about Antonio Rudiger

It should not be noted that no such agreement regarding Rudiger is being reported in the Spanish media.

However, it would not come as a surprise should Madrid decide to hand the defender a new deal, given his impressive performances and recent comments from manager Arbeloa.

Arbeloa said about Rudiger last week: “I don’t like to get involved in these matters; I have a lot of respect for both the club and the player, and they are the two parties who need to understand each other.

“But if you ask me… I’m willing to have a statue of Rudiger made and put in my garden.

“He’s a player who, from the first day I arrived, has only ever made himself available to the coaching staff.

“I remember perfectly that he sat down with me and said, ‘Mister, I’ll be here in March; when the tough times come, I’ll be ready.’ And he certainly has been.

“It’s been fortunate that the treatment he had with Niko (Mihic) in London worked the way it did.

“He’s the role model all young players should look up to.

“And well… I hope that Real Madrid fans are aware of how lucky we are to have him at this club.

“And that they will always be grateful to him for the effort, the personality, and the character he brings to the team.

“For his talent as a player, I can only say absolutely wonderful things about Antonio Rudiger.”

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