Houssem Aouar opens up on failed Arsenal move; reveals future plans

Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar has given his reaction to his failed move to Arsenal over the summer transfer window.

The France star insists that he is not disappointed after missing out on a move to north London.

The Gunners saw multiple offers for the 22-year-old rejected by Lyon, as the French club stood strong on their €60m (£55.5m) valuation.

Aouar was one of Mikel Arteta’s top midfield targets for the window. However, the Gunners ended up landing Thomas Partey £45.4m on deadline day instead.

But despite failing to secure a Premier League move, Aouar is adamant he wants to stay at Lyon.

“Of course, I asked myself all the necessary questions,” said Aouar in a report on Metro. “I am in the headspace to have a great season with my club and recover the points that we have lost.

“So, of course, we are going to try have the best season and to try to put the team and the club back in its rightful place at the top of France.

No regrets over failed move

Asked if he was disappointed that he didn’t seal a summer exit, Aouar replied: “I’m the opposite. I am at home, in the club that I love, with my friends and my family.

“So certainly I have all my bearings and it is giving me even more motivation to have a good season. I want to bring the club back to the top places in Ligue 1.

“There is a lot of motivation, we have a quality group, with a very good team. Most notably in attack with certain arrivals.

“We have satisfied with this team but now we are going to have to show it on the pitch a bit more than we have done at the beginning of this season.”

