Apologetic Guardiola on why he hopes Bayern dump out Liverpool

attends with the Oktoberfest beer festival at Kaefer Wiesnschaenke tent at Theresienwiese on October 5, 2014 in Munich, Germany.

Pep Guardiola refuses to buy into the theories that Liverpool would be better placed to win the Premier League if they are eliminated from Europe – but that has not stopped the Manchester City boss from cheering on his old Bayern Munich side on Wednesday evening.

With Tottenham, Manchester United and Manchester City already booking their places in the last eight, all focus will be on Liverpool this evening to see if they can claim at least the score draw they need to secure their passage into the Champions League quarter-finals at the Allianz Arena.

But with City are currently one point ahead of Jurgen Klopp’s men at the top of the Premier League, some pundits recently claimed Liverpool’s Premier League hopes would be best served by exiting Europe as soon as possible – something the Reds manager was quick to disagree with.

However, regardless of Liverpool’s chances of Premier League glory being helped, hindered or otherwise, Guardiola says he wants them out of the Champions League with him willing on his former side Bayern to beat them.

“I’m sorry for the English people but I want Bayern to go through,” Guardiola said. “I am part of this club. I love Munich. I love Bayern. I have a lot of friends there.”

City coasted through to the quarter-finals on Tuesday night when they beat Schalke 7-0 on the night and 10-2 on aggregate – the biggest in the Champions League knockout stages by an English side.

On his side’s performance, Guardiola said: “We were solid, we didn’t concede chances and I think in the last 15 minutes of the first half and the second half we were incredibly good.

“We were quick, dynamic and the transitions were good. We scored seven goals.

“I know Schalke are having a tough period – the confidence must not be on top – but even with that you have to do your job and we did it.”