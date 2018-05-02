Aquilani never wanted Liverpool move and is praying for Roma upset

Former Liverpool star Alberto Aquilani admits he is keeping everything crossed Roma can upset Jurgen Klopp’s side and reach the Champions League final – and admits he never wanted to join the Reds in the first place.

The Reds go into the match with a 5-2 advantage – you can follow the build-up to the match here – and Aquailani, who played for both clubs, is in no doubt as to which side he wants to win.

“Obviously, I’m supporting Roma,” Aquilani told Il Romanista.

“Although I knew the atmosphere of Anfield and how strong Jurgen Klopp’s side is, I didn’t expect Roma to concede five. Fortunately, they scored those two late on that left a small window of hope.

“It’s difficult, but not impossible. Roma can count on one factor that could prove to be decisive and that’s the Stadio Olimpico. If Anfield is able to fire up Liverpool, I can guarantee the Roma fans can do the same here. They really can be the extra weapon.

“This team can fight it out with everyone and already proved that in Europe, beating Chelsea, Shakhtar Donetsk and Barcelona. They are on the verge of a dream and can take that final step.

“I was fortunate enough to work with Eusebio Di Francesco in the few months I had at Sassuolo. He is a coach with clear ideas, looks after the details and has a style of football that I like. He’s done a great job with Roma.”

Aquilani was once named by Jamie Carragher as one of Liverpool’s three worst signings, having joined the Reds in a £17million switch from Roma in the summer of 2009.

And the 33-year-old, currently on the books of Las Palmas in Spain, admitted he was not at all enthusiastic about the idea of moving to Liverpool when the transfer went through.

“My dream was to have my whole career with the Giallorossi, just like Francesco Totti and Daniele De Rossi,” he added. “When they told me Liverpool were ready, I realised I simply wouldn’t have the chance to remain.

“In those years, there had already been offers to buy me. Juventus wanted me, then Inter, and Arsene Wenger wanted to take me to Arsenal. Those were bids that Roma never took into consideration.

“When they told me about the Liverpool offer, it was evident the club needed to sell.”

