Arda Guler reaches decision on joining Arsenal, Man City after massive Real Madrid development

Arsenal and Manchester City both held talks with Arda Guler’s camp over a potential summer move to England, but TEAMtalk can confirm their hopes of landing the Turkey star have disappeared for now after he agreed a new deal with Real Madrid.

The 21-year-old was a target for a host of Premier League clubs during the summer transfer window, with Arsenal and City particularly keen to explore the possibility of bringing the attacking talent to England.

Both clubs were in the market for elite attacking reinforcements and we can confirm that they held discussions with Guler’s representatives, outlining their potential plans for the player and attempting to persuade him to leave the Spanish capital.

There was hope among the interested parties that Guler’s position at the Bernabeu could become less certain under new head coach Jose Mourinho, potentially opening the door for a move away from Real Madrid.

However, the attacking midfielder had been given assurances by the club’s hierarchy that he remained a key part of their long-term plans. Guler is also understood to be a major favourite of president Florentino Perez, further underlining his standing within the club.

While the proposals put forward by Arsenal and Man City were appealing, the situation became increasingly difficult for his English suitors as Mourinho made clear his admiration for the Turkey international.

That backing has been reflected in Guler’s involvement since Mourinho’s arrival, with the player featuring regularly and strengthening his position in the Madrid plans.

Indeed, his importance was highlighted on Wednesday evening as he chipped in with two assists as Real came from behind to claim a stunning 4-3 win over Roma.

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Guler agrees to extend Real Madrid stay

TEAMtalk can reveal that Guler’s future is now effectively settled after he agreed a two-year contract extension in the past week, committing himself to Real Madrid until 2031 at the earliest.

Arsenal and City had already been informed during the summer window that Madrid intended to extend Guler’s contract and that negotiations were close to an agreement.

The news represents a setback for both Premier League clubs, who had explored whether there was an opportunity to prise one of Europe’s most highly regarded young attacking talents away from the Bernabeu.

Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United have also had contact with Guler’s camp during the year, underlining the breadth of interest in the Turkey playmaker.

However, with a new agreement in place and Madrid continuing to demonstrate their faith in him, Guler is now firmly committed to the Spanish giants, leaving his English admirers facing a long wait if they hope to revisit their interest.

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