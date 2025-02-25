Arda Guler’s future at Real Madrid is far from certain, with a report in Spain claiming that something has “broken down” and amid claims that Liverpool have made contact to sign the youngster ahead of the summer transfer window.

Guler is one of the best young players in Europe and moved to Madrid from Fenerbahce in the summer of 2023 amid hype and expectation. Regarded by many as the new Mesut Ozil, the 20-year-old can play as an attacking midfielder or winger and helped Los Blancos win LaLiga and the Champions League last season.

The youngster scored six goals in 13 matches in all competitions for Los Blancos last season and was expected to become a more important player in Carlo Ancelotti’s side this campaign. However, Guler has made just six starts in LaLiga and only one start in the Champions League so far this season.

A report in the Spanish press last week claimed that Liverpool are keen on signing Guler from Madrid in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool were said to have “inquired” with Los Blancos about a potential deal for the Turkish youngster, who has been described as a player with “great personality and exceptional quality” by former Madrid boss Jose Mourinho.

Guler has not featured in six of Madrid’s last seven games, with AS now reporting that his “future” at the Santiago Bernabeu is “up in the air”.

The well-connected Spanish daily sports newspaper has claimed that although Guler understands that a player of his age (20) needs to have patience to get into the first team of a club as massive as Madrid, there are doubts over his future.

While both Madrid and Guler believe that it is too early to consider a parting of ways at the end of the season, there is “more weight” than last summer over an exit.

AS has noted that “something seems to have broken down” between Ancelotti and Guler.

What Carlo Ancelotti does not like about Arda Guler revealed

While Ancelotti has publicly said that Guler will get chances, that the Madrid youngster is struggling for playing time suggests that the former Chelsea and AC Milan is far from happy with him.

According to Relevo, Ancelotti is not happy with the attacker’s defensive work in training sessions and wants him to put in more effort.

While the Italian coach has no doubts about Guler’s attacking prowess, it is his defensive work that has not impressed him.

Ancelotti has reportedly made that clear to Guler, but the Madrid boss is still not happy with his effort in training sessions.

Alexander-Arnold certainty, Konate interest

Madrid are reportedly completely convinced about signing Trent Alexander-Arnold in the summer transfer window.

Alexander-Arnold is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season, and it does not look likely that the right-back will put pen to paper on a new deal.

A Spanish report has claimed that Madrid officials are already talking about the England international defender as part of their team next season.

Liverpool are also in danger of losing another of their defenders to Madrid this summer.

The Times journalist Paul Joyce has backed reports elsewhere stating that Madrid are showing interest in Ibrahima Konate.

Konate is out of contract at Liverpool in the summer of 2026 and has been offered a new deal.

The Frenchman has not signed it yet, which has led to Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain showing interest in him.

Meanwhile, Madrid have been linked with a shock move for Lamine Yamal.

Yamal is one of the best young wingers in the world and has the potential to become a global superstar, but the problem for the defending Spanish and European champions is that he plays for their arch-rivals Barcelona.

That has not stopped Madrid from contacting Yamal’s agent, according to a report in Spain, but Los Blancos have been told in no uncertain terms to forget about signing him.

