Who is Arda Guler? The Real Madrid and Turkey sensation lighting up Euro 2024

Arda Guler is a Turkish attacker currently contracted to the champions of Europe and Spain, Real Madrid, with his exploits at Euro 2024 certifying him as one of the most promising talents in world football.

The 19-year-old joined Real Madrid for €20.00m (£16.93m) at the start of last campaign from Turkish club Fenerbahce after just two seasons in the first team where he scored nine goals and assisted 12 across all competitions.

Last season was a frustrating one for Guler at the Santiago Bernabeu, having missed up to 29 games through a recurring muscle injury and meniscus damage.

Despite this, Guler ended the campaign brightly, finishing the La Liga season with six goals in 10 appearances with half of those coming off of the bench, including a brace in the 4-4 draw away at Villarreal.

The attacker is among a young and exciting Los Blancos side which already boasts the likes of Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Eduardo Camavinga all aged 23 or under, with both Endrick and Kylian Mbappe set to switch to the Spanish capital this summer.

Guler’s career so far

Born in the Turkish capital of Ankara, Guler spent the bulk of his youth career with Gençlerbirliği from 2014-2019, where he then opted to join Istanbul-based outfit Fenerbahce.

The 19-year-old made his professional debut for Fenerbahce in August 2021 against Finnish side HJK Helsinki, which finished 1-0 to the Turkish club.

Three days after his senior debut, he made his first league appearance for the side and provided the assist which won Fenerbahce the game in the 89th minute in a 2-0 victory over Antalyaspor.

In January 2022, Guler signed a two-and-a-half-year professional contract with The Yellow Canaries.

The following season saw an increase in the number of appearances that Guler was afforded and this coincided with scoring his first-ever Super Lig goal in March 2022, becoming the club’s youngest ever league goalscorer, just a few weeks after turning 17.

Following his first league goal, he was rewarded with a new three-year contract amid interest from Arsenal, Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona and PSG and was also given the number 10 shirt following Mesut Ozil’s departure.

In June 2023, on his final game for the club, Guler put in a man-of-the-match performance as Fenerbahce triumphed 2-0 over Istanbul Basaksehir in the Turkish Cup final.

Guler then joined his current club Real Madrid in July 2023 for €20.00m (£16.93m) on a six-year deal and made his debut for the Spanish outfit in January 2024 following a half-season disrupted by injuries.

He ended his maiden campaign with Los Blancos with six goals in ten league games after injuries curtailed his season.

Guler made his international debut for Turkey in November 2022 and was a guaranteed selection in their 26-man squad for Euro 2024.

In Turkey’s opening fixture against Georgia, Guler became the first teenager to score on his Euros debut since Cristiano Ronaldo in 2004 in what was certain to be one of the goals of the tournament.

What is Guler like as a player?

Standing at 1.75m (5ft 9), whenever Guler gets the ball at his feet, you get the sense that something special is about to happen.

Capable of playing either out on the right or as a number ten, Guler is naturally left-footed and often prefers to cut in on his favoured left foot before running at the opposition and potentially drawing a foul, finding a pass or releasing a shot.

Similarly to former Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Netherlands winger Arjen Robben, the 19-year-old has made cutting in on his left foot before unleashing a strike into the far corner somewhat of a trademark of his game.

In his last season for Fenerbahce, Guler placed in the 99th percentile for successful dribbles, successful crosses, key passes, expected assists and ground duels won in the Super Lig, putting him firmly as one of the league’s most creative players.

The Turkish wonderkid can also take a set piece, being a real threat when a free kick is in shooting distance.

The teenager is also not afraid to get stuck in, averaging 2.48 tackles per 90 minutes. With pressing an almost essential in the modern game, Guler’s willingness to stand up to the physical battle is exceptionally important in helping to win back possession for his side.

At just 19 years old, Guler has already starred for one of the biggest clubs in Turkey and become one of their most important players. He has already earned himself a move to one of the world’s biggest clubs and does not seem phased by the pressure.

Whilst still not the finished article, Guler has shown that he has all of the natural attributes and talent to become one of the best players in the world and if any club can help him fulfil his potential, then it’s Real Madrid.

What does Guler’s future look like?

Guler is one year into his six-year deal with Los Blancos and if everything goes well, he will be there for many years to come.

Real Madrid is seen by many as one of, if not the biggest club in the world and an end destination for many players to know that they have truly made it and Guler has already reached that stage whilst still a teenager.

The European and Spanish champions have turned their transfer focus on signing the best young players in the world in recent years and this was emphasised with the capture of Guler last summer.

Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham and the impending signing of Endrick this summer have all become important members of Los Blancos’ first team after signing whilst still young, alongside Guler.

The Turkish international has no reason to leave Madrid for the immediate future and is seen as an important part of plans for the future at the Santiago Bernabeu.

If Guler can make it through the next campaign without sustaining an array of injuries then he will no doubt pick up more minutes than what was afforded to him last season and continue to develop into the player he promises to become.

