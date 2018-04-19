Argentina doctor reveals World Cup fears over Man City star Aguero

Manchester City and Argentina have been dealt respective blows as it has been revealed Sergio Aguero may miss up to five weeks with injury.

Homero D’Agostino, Argentina’s team doctor, has claimed that even if Aguero recovers in time for the World Cup, his fitness is a major concern anyway.

The former Atletico Madrid man suffered a knee injury in training in March, before aggravating it in the recent Manchester derby.

“That a player has undergone an arthroscopy with 60 days to go before the World Cup is worrying,” D’Agostino told Radio 10.

“The recovery process will require at least five weeks. When one has old injuries, the recovery process is not as fast as one would like it to be.

“It’s never going to be less than three or four weeks, or even more.

“I imagine that he will not arrive 100 percent fit with the limited time that is left before the World Cup,” D’Agostino continued.

“The anatomy is the anatomy. The injury is what it is. He can try but I don’t think he will arrive 100 percent.

“The important thing is to know what he had. The doctors would have tried to resolve the issue in a conservative manner, non-surgically, but they were unsuccessful.

“The arthroscopy is a process that you do when there are old injuries.”

