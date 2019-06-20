Paulo Dybala has put a potential move to Manchester United on ice for two reasons – despite claims Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have agreed to meet his €120m exit clause.

The Argentina attacker has been linked with a move this summer, with United, Liverpool and Manchester City said to be among his suitors.

But it is United who appear to be leading the chase, with recent reports in the Italian press suggesting that Juve are ready to offer three of their stars in order to seal a reunion with Paul Pogba this summer – with Dybala included.

Whether Dybala is included as part of that deal remains to be seen, but it does seem the player appears to be the biggest name that Juve are willing to sacrifice this summer as new boss Maurizio Sarri shapes his squad for what he hopes will be a ninth successive Serie A title and a genuine push for glory in the Champions League.

And transfer expert Ian McGarry claims United have already agreed to meet the €120m exit clause that exists in his contract, with the move being held up for two reasons: firstly because he wanted to see who Juve appointed as Massimiliano Allegri’s successor and secondly due to his involvement in the Copa America with Argentina.

“Dybala’s still on United’s shortlist, that’s for sure,” McGarry said on The Transfer Window podcast.

“It was held up in terms of the deal because what we reported was that United had indicated to Juventus that they were willing to meet the buy-out clause of Dybala.

“That was before of course Allegri’s future was decided and in between, Dybala himself said he didn’t want to make any rash decisions based on now knowing who the incoming coach would be.

“Now obviously that’s been cleared up. But the Copa America is now getting in the way of that particular negotiation.”

Dybala scored 10 goals in 42 appearances for Juve this term but the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo has left him, more often than not, with a place on the bench, and the player’s agent cited the arrival of the Portuguese superstar as a strong reason why he could look to move on this summer.

He said: “There are many possibilities that Paulo leaves Turin. He needs a change, he was very much at ease in Italy but now he is no longer.

“Let’s say that Paulo is no longer at ease and happy, as many other Juventus players are no longer well. He is not the only one who will leave. Problem with Ronaldo? No, off the field there is no problem with Cristiano. The problems are on the field: Paulo is young, he has to play.”

