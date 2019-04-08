Argentina star ready for summer exit amid Arsenal, Liverpool links

Ajax full-back Nicolas Tagliafico has stated it is time to try a new league this summer amid interest from three Premier League clubs.

Tagliafico’s performances for Ajax this season have alerted Europe’s top clubs with recent speculation suggesting that Liverpool, Man Utd, Arsenal and Atletico Madrid were all keen on the Argentinia full-back, while Spurs have been mentioned.

The left-back has three years left on his Ajax deal and has has been tipped to be sold this summer for a fee in excess of €20million.

His agent Ricardo Schlieper even recently stated that Ajax have offered his client an extension, but also admitted that a transfer is more likely.

Now, the player himself has hinted that it may be time to seek pastures new this summer.

“I think in the summer it could be a natural time to take the step,” he told The Mirror.

“But I try not to think about taking that step just yet because we have many important games to focus on. Yes, it’s flattering [the links to English clubs] because I think it’s the most competitive league.

“When you are a child, the target is to come to Europe and play in a top league like the Premier League. I came to Ajax because of the philosophy, the style of football and the club.

“I could have gone to Betis in Spain, but I knew that at Ajax I would learn and improve which made it the best step – and it’s happened as I predicted.

“It was the perfect moment to come to Europe, it was late because I was 25, it’s late for a player. It was tough to take the decision, but I needed to take a risk.

“We’ve had this same plan for a long time. It’s a club that is used to selling young players so we know we have to rebuild every now and then.

“But this year especially was one of the best years because the squad and the players which got together was really good and the players, the staff and the fans are together. We’re on the same path like a family.”

