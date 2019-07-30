Argentine midfielder drops hint that £45m Spurs move is on the cards

Giovani Lo Celso has hinted that he is saying goodbye to Real Betis on social media amid repeated links with Spurs.

The Argentine midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to Tottenham over the last month as Mauricio Pochettino looks to strengthen his squad to mount a more credible title challenge this season.

The 23-year-old moved Betis from PSG on loan last summer with the La Liga side making the move permanent in April.

Despite the fact he has only been in Spain permanently for a matter of months, Pochettino has seen enough to convince him that the playmaker is worth bringing to north London.

Now, the player himself has dropped a hint by uploading a picture of him with a Betis coach, under which was a caption that read “Gracias por todo Profe Licha”, which translates to: “Thanks for everything teacher.”

Tottenham have already signed Tanguy Ndombele for a club-record fee this summer, while Lo Celso is tipped to replace Christian Eriksen – given that the Dane’s future is still in doubt.

Betis have already snapped up his replacement in Nabil Fekir, and it has been suggested that Spurs have placed an offer for Lo Celso amid reports a £45m bid could be enough.

Get the latest personalised Spurs products on our new TEAMtalk Tottenham shop!