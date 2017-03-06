Argentine wonderkid: ‘I like watching Liverpool, and Zlatan’

Argentinian starlet Joaquin Perez Ibanez has given interested Premier League clubs a boost by revealing his love for English football.

The 17-year-old, who plays his football for River Plate in Argentina, has been tipped for a big career in Europe after impressing for his country’s youth sides.

The striker is expected to break into the first team at River sooner rather than later, but the youngster is already thinking ahead.

And he has admitted who his favourite team in England is, while also highlighting the player he wants to follow in the footsteps of.

“I like watching Liverpool on TV because of their style of play and their manager Jurgen Klopp.

“But the player that I like to watch and look up is Zlatan,” Ibanez said.

“I look at everything he does, his control, his skills, his finishing – and I train every day when I’m at River Plate to be as good as that.”