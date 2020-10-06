Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik reportedly turned down a move to Tottenham before Jose Mourinho’s side sealed a deal for Carlos Vinicius.

Spurs had been strongly tipped to land the Poland international over the course of the summer transfer window.

However, after a move failed to materialise they switched their attentions to a loan deal for Benfica hotshot Vinicius instead.

But now it has emerged that Milik actually opted against a switch to north London. A decision that left Napoli suitably unimpressed.

Italian journalist Ciro Troise told Canale21, via AreaNapoli24, that Milik decided that he wanted to see out the final year his contract in Naples and leave on a free next summer.

That left Napoli frustrated, as they were looking to boost their bank balance by selling the forward.

Troise said: “He prefers to stay and sign on a free transfer for another team in a few months.

“Napoli tried to advise him but Milik did not agree to leave, refusing everyone, including Tottenham who, only later, went to Vinicius.”

Milik also saw potential moves to Juventus and Roma fall through. He was also wanted by other clubs in England, including Everton, Newcastle, Arsenal and Fulham.

It may have been a blessing in disguise for Spurs, however. They instead grabbed impressive 2019/20 Primeira Liga Golden Boot winner Vinicius.

Tottenham warned against future striker bid

Torino sporting director Davide Vagnati has warned Tottenham that he would like Andrea Belotti to stay at the club forever after Spurs failed in a summer approach.

Signing a new striker to add cover for Harry Kane was one of Tottenham’s biggest priorities during the transfer window. Eventually, they secured a deal for Carlos Vinicius.

Before that materialised, they were linked with a plethora of potential targets. And Belotti appears to have been a genuine option for them.

The Torino captain has excelled in Serie A in recent years. Has has scored 94 goals in 194 appearances for his current club.

However, the Turin-based side have always remained resolute in their attempts to keep Belotti away from bigger clubs.

And now, director Vagnati has reiterated how much they want to keep the Italian striker – but does admit that Spurs were in talks for him during the transfer window. Read more…