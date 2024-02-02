Armando Broja makes Fulham promise after completing late deadline day loan switch from Chelsea

Armando Broja has completed his loan switch to Fulham (pic from Fulham FC)

Fulham have won the race to sign Chelsea striker Armando Broja after completing a loan deal for the rest of the season for the Albania international.

The Cottagers have been interested in the 22-year-old frontman for much of January but talks appeared to stall over Chelsea’s demand for a £5million loan fee, until a breakthrough was found in the final hours of the transfer window.

That amount has now been lowered to a maximum of £4m, dependent on performance and appearances for Marco Silva’s men in the second half of the season.

TEAMtalk brought you the news that Fulham had won the race ahead for Broja ahead of the likes of Wolves and Aston Villa on deadline day, and now that deal is finally complete.

Broja has made 19 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea this campaign, scoring just two goals.

And speaking about the switch across west London, the Albanian said: “It feels amazing. I’m really happy to be here and I can’t wait to get started, meet the players and manager and play for the fans.

“The fans always play a big role and I can’t wait to go to Craven Cottage and meet them all. I’m going to work hard for the team and create a real bond. I’m really honoured and excited to be here.”

Broja trying to make up for lost time

The striker missed the second half of the 2022-23 season after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in December 2022.

Broja is a graduate of Chelsea’s academy and has scored three goals in 38 total appearances since making his debut against Everton in March 2020.

Fulham are 12th in the Premier League, two places and six points behind Chelsea, and just six teams have scored fewer than the Cottagers’ tally of 28 goals in 2023-24.

Their hand was also pushed in the chase to sign a new striker after summer signing Raul Jimenez was taken off with a hamstring injury after 45 minutes of Fulham’s goalless draw with Everton on Tuesday.

The Cottagers are back in action on Saturday when they head to Burnley in the Premier League.

READ MORE: The longest serving managers in English football: Liverpool boss Klopp in third place, Arsenal coach Arteta in top 10…