The Millers have enjoyed a solid, if unspectacular, start to life in the Championship following promotion last season and have only conceded 13 goals in their opening 11 games.

Arnason, currently on international duty with Iceland, has been one of the stand-out performers for Evans’ men, but lauds his relationship with Morgan which began in League Two two years ago.

“Me and Morgs have been playing together for two years now and I love playing with him,” he said. “We are a very solid partnership.

“It’s second nature, we don’t need to speak much, it’s very comfortable and we cover for each other.

“I have been happy with it in this league, you always go into it thinking you are playing boys on a lot of money, but we could have kept more clean sheets. Defensively it has been solid.”