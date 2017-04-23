Arnautovic reveals he rejected move to Everton to stay at Stoke
Stoke City star Marko Arnautovic has claimed he rejected interest from Everton after conversations with both Ronald Koeman and Romelu Lukaku.
The Blues made a move for the Austrian last summer, who has seven goals and four assists in all competitions this season, with him reportedly being available for purchase at £12.5million.
However, Arnautovic has revealed that he felt he owed it to Stoke to sign a new deal after the faith they have put in him.
“Ronald Koeman tried to persuade me to move to Everton. Romelu Lukaku also phoned me to ask if I would join them, and I found that a great honour,” Arnautovic told SportMagazin in Austria.
“But nonetheless I rang Mark Hughes and told him: ‘Get the paperwork ready – I’ll extend my stay with Stoke.’
“They had put a lot of faith in me, and rescued me from Germany. Werder Bremen was a bad place for me, and I had to leave them.
“Stoke took me on, and my career took off with them. I thought to myself – it’s a place where everything suits me, so why not stay put?
“Stoke wanted to make me their best-paid player. Talks took place, and in the end everyone was happy.
“Okay, I don’t know how satisfied Stoke were – but I certainly was!”