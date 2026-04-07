Arne Slot delivers huge Alexander Isak news ahead of Liverpool vs PSG as Van Dijk ‘quit’ claims answered

Arne Slot has delivered a massive update on Alexander Isak’s fitness ahead of the Champions League clash with PSG, while also responding to skipper Virgil van Dijk’s claims that Liverpool players gave up during the 4-0 rout by Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

The Reds face the reigning champions in their own backyard on Wednesday evening in the first leg of their last-eight encounter, but do so off the back of a demoralising result and performance at The Etihad Stadium.

Slot has confirmed that Isak won’t start for Liverpool against PSG, although he could feature at the Parc des Princes.

Isak has travelled with the Liverpool squad to Paris after being included in a Reds squad for the first time since fracturing his leg against Tottenham in December.

The Sweden international returned to first-team training last week but was left out of the squad for the City debacle. However, the former Newcastle forward is now in line to return to action, with Slot revealing in his press conference for the PSG clash: “He finished close to a week of team training sessions; he can play a part, otherwise I wouldn’t take him.

“I didn’t take him to the Etihad because we felt he wasn’t able to get a performance yet. We think we can get a performance out of him now, but not to start.”

Despite being firm underdogs against the reigning champions, Slot is backing his side to deliver in the tie, adding: “I don’t think it matters if there is a favourite. It’s only about two games, a lot can happen in two games. Both teams have very good players, and last season showed they could go toe to toe.

“Last season I think we deserved to lose here 4-0, but that game was only thanks to Alisson that we didn’t lose 4-0. At Anfield I think we deserved to win that game.

“The difference between these two teams is that PSG kept the group together. I think our team will look different to the team that was here last season.”

DON’T MISS: Sign up to our Newsletter and never miss our exclusive content

Slot, meanwhile, also responded to skipper Van Dijk‘s claims after the City clash that the Reds gave up on the tie after going 3-0 down just after half-time at The Etihad.

When asked about the centre-back’s remarks, Slot said: “Sometimes in a game of football you want to do things in a certain way but are not about to for various reasons.

“But one of them can definitely be conceding goals when you think you are playing well and are in the game. Usually in football, moments that hurt you most are just before half-time and just after.

“Immediately after half-time we went 3-0 down. Then I saw five minutes where we were too open and players were struggling.

“The good thing was after 4-0 that City seemed to be happy with that and we had constant ball possession so they weren’t able to create many more chances.

“I didn’t see players giving up but it is good for a captain to have a strong and firm reaction after a game like that. Hopefully it is not only immediately after the game and that, as a team we can show a strong and firm reaction tomorrow evening.”

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.