The future of Xavi Simons is expected to be in the Premier League after a reporter revealed all on links with Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United.

Simons signed up for a second season on loan at RB Leipzig from Paris Saint-Germain over the summer, but speculation continues about where his long-term future will lie, given that he seems to be out of reach for the Bundesliga side on a permanent basis.

A price tag of €80m (£67.6m/$88.7m) has been quoted for the attacking midfielder, who is said to have little intention of returning to his parent club PSG either and is keen on a Premier League move.

Now, further information has arrived about which English clubs are in contention for Simons’ signature. As revealed on the FC Bayern Insider podcast, which is hosted by Christian Falk, there is interest in the Dutchman from Liverpool and Manchester City.

The update was shared by Bild‘s Leipzig reporter Yvonne Gabriel, who explained: “At RB Leipzig they are naturally overjoyed that Xavi Simons is staying a year longer. The boss’ great hope is that his brutal mentality will be transferred to the entire team and at best lead them to titles.

“Either way, it is already clear that the chances of Xavi staying at Leipzig beyond this season are very, very slim.

“PSG, who still have a contract until 2027, would like to sell him next year but Xavi sees himself at an even bigger club.

“His price tag, which is already rumoured to be over €80m, is utopian for Leipzig. With sums like that, however, the financially strong Premier League naturally comes into play: Xavi’s dream destination, as they say.

“That’s why he took on a new advisor a year ago, the Englishman Darren Dein.

“Darren naturally has top connections on the island, but it’s fair to say that the whole league has long had Xavi on its radar.

“Liverpool were also extremely keen on him this summer. There is a good connection to coach Arne Slot.

“But there is also a connection between Xavi and [Erik] ten Hag who are also compatriots. The Man Utd coach already wanted Xavi in 2023, offering €60m at the time.

“However, Xavi vetoed the offer and was determined to go to Leipzig where he saw better development opportunities.

“Of course, Man City, where Kevin de Bruyne’s contract expires in 2025, must also be on his radar.”

DON’T MISS 👉 How Federico Chiesa will fit in at Liverpool: Future Salah replacement or immediate star?

Could Liverpool or Man City sign Simons?

Neither Liverpool nor Man City were excessively active in terms of new signings this summer. The Reds bought Federico Chiesa and agreed a deal that will see Giorgi Mamardashvili join next summer, while City integrated Savinho from sister club Troyes and re-signed Ilkay Gundogan from Barcelona.

But if they have bigger plans for next year, a major battle for Simons could commence.

He will be 22 years old by the time his second season with Leipzig concludes, and if it goes as well as his first – in which he registered 10 goals and 15 assists from 43 games – he will be hot property.

As Gabriel alluded to, City risk losing talismanic playmaker De Bruyne on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Liverpool might be ready by then to allow Slot to put more of his own stamp on the squad.

But at this stage, it cannot be said for certain where Simons will end up and it will remain a game of predictions.

What else are Liverpool and Man City planning?

As mentioned, Liverpool do already have one new signing lined up for 2025, when Mamardashvili will officially join from Valencia.

But reports have also been shedding light on what other additions could be in the pipeline, with the Reds and City both linked with Bayern’s Jamal Musiala in recent reports too.

Given his similarity in position to Simons, it would likely be a case of one or the other for either club, and besides, Bayern are trying to extend Musiala’s contract beyond 2025 as well.

As things stand, contracts are the priority internally for Liverpool themselves, since Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah are all due to be out of contract at the end of the season.

While Salah’s agent Ramy Abbas Issa has denied any so-called insiders know the truth behind his situation, the Egyptian’s former Liverpool teammate Adrian has expressed his confidence that Salah wants to stay.

Meanwhile, Man City are reportedly prepared to spend up to £100m as early as the January transfer window, but may be preoccupied by De Bruyne’s future before then, since he would become eligible to negotiate a pre-contract agreement overseas once the New Year arrives.

Xavi Simons – the story so far

Whenever Simons reaches the top as he envisages, he will reflect on an at times troublesome journey to get there.

Simons emerged from Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy, spending nine years developing there before his failure to agree a new contract led to him joining PSG at the age of 16.

He went on to make two appearances for PSG’s first team in the 2020-21 season and then nine the following campaign, but without a goal to his name, he returned to his native Netherlands by joining PSV.

A breakout year followed for Simons, as he scored 22 goals from 48 games to prompt PSG to activate their buyback clause, which he approved of.

However, he has never been given the chance to prove himself back in Paris, having spent last season and the current term with Leipzig.

And due to the lack of trust they have placed in him, Simons would prefer to play for a club where he is more central to the project, without limiting his ambitions.

All he can hope for is another productive season with Leipzig that might tee up a permanent exit from PSG next summer, when the time may finally come for a talent once courted by Chelsea as a youngster, and now on the radars of Liverpool and both Manchester clubs, to arrive in the Premier League.

READ NEXT: Martin Zubimendi reveals Liverpool rejection truths as Real Sociedad renege on new deal claims