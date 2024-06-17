Liverpool plan to sign a brilliant new right-back as part of a €120m quadruple raid, Man Utd and Juventus are in talks over a surprise €40m to €50m winger deal, while Man City are emerging as favourites to sign a PSG star.

SLOT EYES €120M QUARTET FOR LIVERPOOL WITH FRIMPONG DEAL FIRST

Liverpool manager Arne Slot is reported to have handed Michael Edwards his four-strong transfer wishlist for the Reds – with deal No 1 having a significant impact on the future of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Dutchman has been chosen as Jurgen Klopp’s successor at Anfield and he will be eager to put his own stamp on the Reds side, while at the same time, wanting to build on the hugely-successful era they enjoyed under the German’s reign.

As a result, it’s claimed his first priority will be, much like his country, England, to move Alexander-Arnold into a permanent creative midfield role, likely on the right of a three in a 4-3-3 set-up.

However, in order to pull off the move there on a permanent basis, Liverpool will need to sign a new top-quality right-back capable of taking his place.

As a result, reports in Spain claim the Reds are keen to activate the €40m exit clause in the contract of Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong.

The Netherlands international enjoyed a stellar season under Xabi Alonso, where he scored 14 goals and added 12 assists in all competitions – underlining his qualities as one of the game’s most outstanding wing-backs.

With a €40m clause in his deal, though, Leverkusen know they are likely to lose the former Celtic man this summer and he’s been linked with a plethora of sides, including Manchester United.

However, it is Slot who is now seen as the most keen to bring in the 23-year-old, who is also on Real Madrid’s wishlist too as they seek a replacement for Dani Carvajal.

In an effort to win the race, Slot will advise the Reds to act quickly to win the race for a signing he sees as key to bringing his Liverpool vision to life.

Liverpool transfers: Slot eyes reunion with Feyenoord defender Hancko

Slot, meanwhile, has reportedly instructed the Reds to reunite him with Feyenoord defender David Hancko this summer.

The Merseysiders are very evidentally looking to sign a new centre-half with Joel Matip departing over the summer and with Virgil van Dijk turning 33 this summer and about to enter the final year of his contract.

And while Slot does want the Reds to open talks over a new deal with club captain Van Dijk, he is well aware that planning for the future of their defence will be a top priority over the next few windows.

The Reds have been linked with the likes of Lille’s teenager Leny Yoro, while they are also strongly credited with an interest in versatile Feyenoord star Lutsharel Geertruida, who can cover a variety of positions including centre-half and right-back.

However, Mundo Deportivo claims Liverpool are strongly on the trail of Slovakia defender Hanko, who excelled under Slot’s guidance at De Kuip.

He moved to the Eredivisie side in a bargain €6m deal in summer 2022; just two years later and Feyenoord can expect to net nearly six times that figure with a €35m fee on the defender’s head.

The 26-year-old can also cover at left-back and, being left-footed, it is easy to see why Liverpool are keen.

Atletico Madrid and somewhat more bizarrely, Leicester City, have been credited with an interest.

However, Atletico only have Hancko as their Plan B, with a move for Real Sociedad’s Robin Le Normand and Nottingham Forest’s Murillo their top priorities – giving Liverpool and Slot strong hope they can pull off his surprise signing.

Liverpool target Juventus star and new goalkeeper

With Slot’s eyes very much on defensive recruits, he is also reportedly on the trail of Juventus’ teenage defender Dean Huijsen this summer too.

The Italian giants are willing to cash in on the 19-year-old, who has also been courted by the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham.

Once labelled “great” by Jose Mourinho during his most recent spell in Italy with Roma, the 19-year-old is reportedly up for grabs this summer for a fee of around €25m.

Standing at a colossal 6ft 5in, Huijsen was born in Amsterdam, but is a Spanish citizen, having moved to the country at the age of five.

And despite appearing for the Netherlands at various youth international stages, the player recently switched his allegiances to Spain, where he has won his first cap for their Under-21s side earlier this year.

DON’T MISS ➡️ Liverpool transfers: Eight Euro 2024 stars enticing Arne Slot in transformative summer window

Now it seems he could be on the move too this summer with Juve unlikely to stand in his way if a sizeable offer arrives.

Slot has also reportedly settled on the man he wants to play understudy to Alisson Becker next season too, with Monza goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio now his No 1 choice to replace Caoimhin Kelleher.

The Irishman looks set to move on this summer in a quest to become No 1 elsewhere, and with Slot needing a new back-up for Alisson as a result.

That has led them to the Di Gregorio, though the Reds may have to act fast with Juventus also on his trail.

The 26-year-old has already agreed to make a move to the Turin giants, but a failure to agree on a price has left the door open on a move to Anfield, with a €20m asking price on the 248-game star’s head.

ARSENAL, TOTTENHAM FACE NEW RIVAL FOR BRAZILIAN DEFENDER

Arsenal and Tottenham face strong competition from Atletico Madrid for Brazilian star Murillo, with Nottingham Forest struggling to prevent the defender making a giant move this summer. (various)

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof is a top target for Jose Mourinho, with the Special One keen to reunite with the Swede at new club Fenerbahce. (various)

Tottenham and Juventus are among the clubs to have held initial talks over signing Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori, who is rated in the €30m to €35m (£25.4m to £29.6m) bracket by Bologna. (Corriere dello Sport)

West Ham are set to hit a brick wall in their quest to convince Atletico Madrid to sell teenage winger Samu Omorodion, with the LaLiga giants unwilling to sell even if the Hammers offer them €40m (£33.8m). (Matteo Moretto)

Aston Villa remain focused on completing a swap deal with Juventus involving Douglas Luiz and Weston McKennie, despite reports suggesting the Bianconeri are ready to turn their focus towards Everton’s Amadou Onana. (Fabrizio Romano)

Luiz’s move to Juventus will also see his girlfriend, Alisha Lehmann transfer to Bianconeri’s Women’s team. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Man Utd and Arsenal will have to act quickly to sign Joshua Zirkzee, with the player’s agent due to hold talks this week with AC Milan and amid fresh claims that Juventus – and their new boss Thiago Motta – are ready to hijack the striker’s €40m transfer. (Corriere dello Sport)

Barcelona and Real Madrid are considering an approach to sign Khvicha Kvaratskhelia with Napoli willing to sell the €80m-rated star this summer and after the Georgian’s father made clear he would like his son to leave. (Sport Italia)

Manchester United have seen an opening offer worth €35m (£30m) rejected by Barcelona for Vitor Roque – but they would be willing to discuss his sale having named their price for the Brazilian striker. (various)

MAN CITY LEAD MAN UTD, ARSENAL FOR XAVI SIMONS

Manchester City are leading Manchester United, Arsenal and Bayern Munich in the hunt to sign Xavi Simons, with the Dutch playmaker looking to leave PSG this summer. (L’Equipe)

Tottenham defender Emerson Royal has agreed a move to AC Milan, though the deal remains subject to the Italian giants meeting Spurs’ €20m (£16.9m) asking price for the Brazilian defender. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Barcelona need a quick cash injection and are ready to sanction the €15m sale of Senegalese defender Mikayil Faye, who is set to move to FC Porto. Any deal will likely contain a buy-back option giving the LaLiga giants first refusal on any deal. (Sport)

FC Porto are also ready to rival Manchester United for the signing of Brazilian striker Vitor Roque, though their interest in his signing is on a season-long loan format only. (Sport)

Bayern Munich have gone cold on the idea of signing Levi Colwill from Chelsea after the Blues’ valuation of the player put off the Bundesliga giants off. (Sky Germany)

Turkish giants Fenerbahce have held talks with agent Jorge Mendes over a shock deal to sign Joao Felix, with the Portuguese star’s future far from certain at Atletico Madrid. (Sport)

Atletico Madrid are to end their interest in Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and are prioritising the signing of Feyenoord and Netherlands midfielder Mats Wieffer in a €25m deal. The Spanish giants are keen to beat AC Milan to Wieffer’s signature. (Matteo Moretto)

Spain striker Alvaro Morata has made it clear he would prefer a return to Juventus over Roma with Atletico Madrid unable to block the exit of the experienced No 9 if his €15m release clause is met. (Fabrizio Romano)

Liverpool have made the first move to sign Man Utd target Leny Yoro after tabling an offer worth €50m (£43m) for the Lille defender. However, the Ligue 1 side are holding out for nearer the €60m (£51m) mark before letting the teenage defender depart. (Mundo Deportivo)

JUVENTUS END GREENWOOD CHASE WITH SANCHO NOW PRIORITY

Juventus are to abandon their plan to sign Mason Greenwood and will instead focus on signing Jadon Sancho instead in the belief a deal in the region of €40m to €50m (£33.8m to £42.3m) can be done. (Corriere Torino)

As a result, Man Utd loanee Greenwood has made it clear to his agents he wants to remain in Spain and it seems that Valencia are now emerging as favourites for his signature in a deal that will net the Red Devils €30m (£25.4m). (various)

Bayern Munich are yet to agree a new deal with Canada left-back Alphonso Davies but would rather the player enter the last year as a free agent and risk losing him for free next year than selling him to Real Madrid this summer. (Sky Germany)

Sevilla have agreed the signing of Nigerian winger Chidera Ejuke, who is to arrive on a free-transfer from CSKA Moscow. (Fabrizio Romano)

Barcelona are weighing up a move for 18-year-old Fluminense left-back Esquerdinha this summer, with new manager Hansi Flick making full-back signings a priority this summer. (Sport)

Inter Milan president Giuseppe Marotta insists they have full agreement over a contract renewal with Lautaro Martinez, with the only thing missing being the 26-year-old’s signature. (Sky Italia)

Roma are plotting a shock move to sign veteran Germany defender Mats Hummels after the 35-year-old’s exit at Borussia Dortmund was confirmed. (Calciomercato)

Arsenal are looking into a deal for Girona striker Artem Dovbyk, with the Ukrainian’s exit clause set at just €40m (£34m) and after Mikel Arteta hit a blank in his quest to sign Benjamin Sesko. (various)