Arne Slot is being tipped to replace Darwin Nunez at Liverpool this summer

Liverpool plan to dump Darwin Nunez and replace him with an elite new No 9 this summer, Aston Villa plan an approach for LaLiga’s top assist maker, while Man Utd have the greenlight to sign an Andre Onana upgrade for just €35m.

SLOT MAKES OSIMHEN HIS NO 1 LIVERPOOL TARGET

Incoming new Liverpool manager Arne Slot wants to make a major transfer statement upon his arrival at Anfield – by dumping Darwin Nunez and bringing in one of the world’s premier goalscorers as his replacement, according to a report in Italy.

The Dutchman has been chosen as Jurgen Klopp’s successor at Anfield and, with compensation agreed with Feyenoord, an announcement on the 45-year-old’s appointment could arrive before the week is out.

With the German regarded as one of the Merseysiders’ all-time leading managers, Liverpool will be hoping the expected drop-off from his departure will not be as keenly felt as many observers expect.

Now, in an effort to put his own mark on the side, it’s claimed the Dutchman will make the axing of Klopp’s biggest signing from his time at Anfield – Nunez – the first major casualty of his reign.

The Uruguayan was signed in a colossal deal from Benfica in summer 2022, with the Reds paying the Portuguese side an initial €75m but rising to €100m with add-ons – making the £85.4m capture the largest in Liverpool history.

However, Nunez has proved a divisive figure at Anfield. While Klopp has stuck loyally by him – and has been rewarded with a goals return of 33 goals in 93 appearances – there are plenty who feel the 24-year-old is far too wasteful in front of goal and should be a more regular goalscorer for the club.

That perceived weakness has also been noted by Slot and reports now claim the Dutchman is ready to put the striker up for sale and will accept the highest bid for him.

In his place, Italian paper il Corriere dello Sport claims Slot has already made clear he wants to sign Napoli dangerman Victor Osimhen.

The Nigerian has scored a stunning 75 goals in 130 games for Gli Azzurri, underlining his status as one of the world’s most deadly marksmen.

Liverpool boss Slot also keen on Feyenoord midfielder

Now it’s claimed Slot wants Liverpool to open talks over a deal and believes a deal can be done for around the €100m mark.

Osimhen signing a new deal at Napoli earlier this year, with a €120m exit clause, but there is a seemingly a belief from Slot that a deal can be done for less.

Liverpool, though, are from alone in pursuing the 25-year-old, with PSG, Chelsea and Arsenal also among the clubs considering an approach this summer.

Slot, meanwhile, has also reportedly told Liverpool CEO Michael Edwards that he would like the Reds to bring in Quinten Timber from Feyenoord this summer too.

The midfielder is the twin brother of Arsenal defender Jurrien and has proved an absolute trojan in the Eredivisie side’s engine room in recent times, playing a leading role in the success they have enjoyed under his management.

According to trusted transfer expert and TEAMtalk contributer, Rudy Galetti, Slot has asked Liverpool to fund a move for the 22-year-old this summer.

Timber has seven goals and eight assists in the Eredivisie this season and is rated in the €40m (£34.2m) bracket.

ASTON VILLA TO MOVE FOR €60M-RATED LALIGA ASSIST MACHINE

Arsenal have made Joshua Zirkzee their No 1 target, despite both AC Milan and Juventus making clear their intentions of launching a rival offer to bring in the hugely-talented Bologna striker. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Manchester United are to open talks over a deal for €100m (£85.4m) rated Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo, with the Blaugrana open to the Uruguayan’s sale if their asking price is met. (various)

Aston Villa are readying a summer approach for LaLiga’s leading assist maker, Alex Baena, who has made 12 goals this season, but currently has a whopping €60m (£51.3m) exit clause in his Villarreal deal. (Relevo)

Inter Milan star Nicolo Barella will reject interest from Liverpool, Chelsea and Man City to sign a new deal with the Serie A winners. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Tottenham face strong competition from AC Milan and Napoli, with the Serie A side both interested in a summer move for prolific Feyenoord striker, Santi Gimenez. The 2023 Serie A champions, Napoli, see the Mexican as a replacement for Victor Osimhen. (TNT Sports Mexico)

Real Madrid are leading Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Barcelona in the race to sign River Plate attacking talent Franco Mastantuono, having opened talks over a deal for the 16-year-old, who already has a €45m (£38.4m) exit clause in his deal. (Sport)

OSG Nice coach Francesco Farioli is in a two-pronged battle with Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag – should the Dutchman be axed – to take charge at Ajax this summer, with Graham Potter now out the running. (Corriere dello Sport)

Exclusive: Manchester United and Chelsea remain strong contenders to sign RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko this summer despite claims Arsenal are favourites to land the €50m-rated Slovenian.

NEWCASTLE LOOK TO REPLACE HOWE WITH FORMER CHELSEA BOSS

Newcastle have approached former Chelsea, Juventus and Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri about a return to the Premier League and as a successor to Eddie Howe, though could yet face competition for the 65-year-old from West Ham. (Tuttomercatoweb)

Arsenal are battling Borussia Dortmund for the signing of 18-year-old Barcelona midfield prospect Brian Farinas. The teenager’s current deal is due to expire at the end of next season. (Caught Offside)

Former Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has given a move to Bayern Munich his seal of approval and he wants to be installed as Thomas Tuchel’s successor as quickly as possible. (Bild)

Napoli are ready to open talks over a new deal with star winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and are confident prime suitors Barcelona are not in a position to move for the €100m-rated (£85.4m) Georgian star. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez is closing on a free-transfer move to Barcelona after holding extensive talks with the Blaugrana and making clear he won’t be signing an extension to his deal with Los Verdiblancos. (Relevo)

Sevilla and Real Betis are considering an approach to Barcelona for the loan signing of Brazilian striker Vitor Roque in the 2024/25 season. (ABC de Sevilla)

Real Sociedad are willing to listen to offers for their major summer 2023 signing Umar Sadiq after a difficult season in San Sebastian. (Estadio Deportivo)

Tottenham are leading the chase to sign talented Galatasaray striker Baris Alper Yilmaz amid claims he could be offloaded for just €25m (£22m) this summer. Aston Villa, Manchester United, Bournemouth and Brighton have also been credited with an interest. (various)

MAN UTD GREEN LIGHT TO SIGN QUALITY ONANA UPGRADE

Manchester United and Chelsea will be given the opportunity to sign Jan Oblak for €35m (£30m) this summer with Atletico Madrid open to his sale and having identified Valencia stopper Giorgi Mamardashvili as his €25m replacement. (AS)

Man City defender Yan Couto, currently impressing while on loan at Girona, is a surprise target for Real Madrid this summer as they look to land a new right-back. (Mundo Deportivo)

Juventus are to to offload, or sell, four players in an effort to trim €35m from their annual wage bill with Paul Pogba, Arkadiusz Milik, Alex Sandro and Daniele Rugani all set to depart. (Corriere dello Sport)

Bruno Fernandes admits he will give his future at Manchester United some consideration this summer, though his focus for now is firmly fixed on the FA Cup final and helping Portugal to European Championship glory. (DAZN Portugal)

Barcelona are to send loan defender Mamadou Mbacke back to Los Angeles FC after deciding against signing the 21-year-old Senegalese star on a permanent €4m deal. (Sport)

Borussia Dortmund are pushing to keep both Ian Maatsen and Jadon Sancho at the club beyond this season following impressive loan spells from Chelsea and Man Utd, respectively. (Fabrizio Romano)

A number of clubs in Saudi Arabia are exploring deals for Ansu Fati, who is currently on loan at Brighton, and Aston Villa loanee, Clement Lenglet, after the pair were told they would be put up for sale by Barcelona this summer. (Sport)

Arsenal are making a strong push to sign 18-year-old Ajax defender, Jorrel Hato, this summer, with the teenager branded the real deal and already rated in the €35m (£30m) bracket. (TBR Football)