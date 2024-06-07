Arne Slot puts Liverpool ‘in box seat’ for Dutch ace as second deal holds Tottenham back

Liverpool have the edge over Tottenham in the chase for a 23y/o star

Liverpool are the best-placed club to sign Lutsharel Geertruida, with Arne Slot vital to the prospective transfer, while a second move is postponing a Tottenham Hotspur bid for the Netherlands star, as per reports.

Slot enjoyed a fantastic spell at Feyenoord, helping the club win an Eredivisie title and one Dutch Cup after improving a host of first-team players. There are resultantly several Feyenoord stars who could make the step up and follow Slot to Liverpool this summer.

Geertruida, David Hancko, Santiago Gimenez, Quinten Timber and Mats Wieffer are just some of the Feyenoord players who have been tipped to reunite with Slot at Anfield.

Out of those stars, the transfer links with Geertruida and Hancko have been strongest.

Hancko is a lifelong Liverpool supporter, while Geertruida was spotted in attendance for the Reds’ 2-2 draw with West Ham United at the London Stadium on April 27.

On Wednesday, it emerged that Liverpool will face competition for versatile star Geertruida.

The right-back, who can also play as a centre-half or defensive midfielder, has appeared on the radar of Liverpool’s Premier League competitors Tottenham, Newcastle United and West Ham.

But according to the latest reports, Liverpool are in pole position to strike a deal with Feyenoord for Geertruida.

Liverpool transfers: Slot could reunite with Lutsharel Geertruida

Should all four English clubs come calling for the 23-year-old, then he is highly likely to pick Liverpool, both because of the club’s huge stature and the fact he loves playing under Slot.

Tottenham have been tipped to provide Liverpool with the fiercest competition for Geertruida’s capture. But Ange Postecoglou’s side are reportedly waiting for Emerson Royal to leave before they can submit an offer for Geertruida.

Emerson is getting closer to joining Italian giants AC Milan, but a deal is yet to be agreed. As such, Ange Postecoglou could be left frustrated in his pursuit of Geertruida, as Liverpool have a great chance of landing him first.

The full-back, who registered an impressive nine goals and five assists in 47 games this term, has previously been valued at £30m.

But this update hands Liverpool a boost by stating that he can actually be signed for lower than that sum. Feyenoord are willing to accept a bid worth between €20m-25m (£17-21m), a price tag which will certainly entice Liverpool chiefs Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes.

Liverpool snaring Geertruida will allow Trent Alexander-Arnold to operate in central midfield more often. Liverpool’s goal contributions from the full-back areas should not decrease either, as Geertruida is great in the final third.

The only potential issue is that his arrival on Merseyside could impact the fantastic development of Conor Bradley.

