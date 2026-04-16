Liverpool have a key advantage over Manchester United in the pursuit of Andoni Iraola, though fans have been warned the departing Bournemouth boss might head abroad.

Iraola is one of the most sought-after managers in Europe following the superb work he has done at Bournemouth. The Cherries have sold several top stars over the past 12 months, including Antoine Semenyo, Dean Huijsen and Illi Zabarnyi, but Iraola has still got them challenging for European qualification.

Iraola has Bournemouth playing an exciting, attacking brand of football, while he has also proven his ability to outwit big-name managers. His side seriously dented Mikel Arteta and Arsenal’s title hopes by winning 2-1 at the Emirates on Saturday.

Iraola will be approached by several clubs this summer as he has announced his decision to leave the Vitality Stadium when his contract expires.

The 43-year-old is an option for both Liverpool and Man Utd, and talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has suggested Anfield sporting director Richard Hughes could prove crucial.

However, Iraola might surprisingly reject those opportunities to secure a fairytale return to Athletic Club.

“Despite the fact he turned down the Tottenham job last summer and has been linked with Manchester United, I’ve been told we should not be surprised if he goes back to Spain with Athletic Club,” Crook said. “He supported them as a boy. He made a lot of appearances for them.

“He may still be a target for Manchester United if they decide to appoint within the Premier League, but I’m not sure he’s particularly high on their wanted list.

“There’s obvious connections with Liverpool if Arne Slot goes. Richard Hughes was the sporting director who brought Iraola to Bournemouth.”

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Iraola is ‘open’ to joining United if INEOS opt against hiring Michael Carrick permanently.

But Bayer Leverkusen cannot be discounted in the race for Iraola. We revealed on Tuesday that the Spaniard is at the top of Leverkusen’s wish list as they debate whether to sack Kasper Hjulmand.

It is unsurprising that Iraola is picking up interest from clubs far larger than Bournemouth. When asked earlier this season if Iraola could manage United, Jamie Redknapp said: “I’m such a big fan of his. I’ve got no doubt, he’s one of the best, most elite managers in world football.”

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Liverpool, Man Utd both considering managerial changes

Returning to Liverpool, we can reveal that Slot is effectively facing a six-game audition to keep his job as head coach.

Hughes will perform an end-of-season review into the Dutchman’s suitability, with Xabi Alonso and Iraola emerging as potential replacements.

Hughes himself has been tipped to leave Liverpool, but we can confirm that the Scot will reject interest from Al-Hilal and see out his current project.

Julian Nagelsmann is another contender for both the Liverpool and United jobs. Intermediaries have informed top Premier League clubs that Nagelsmann is ready to move to the Premier League.

The 38-year-old’s contract with the German national team runs for another two years, after Euro 2028, but he knows this summer is a great opportunity to get a coveted job in England.