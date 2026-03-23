Liverpool urged to snare ELITE coach before Man Utd as Arne Slot breaks unwanted record

Liverpool should provide Manchester United with competition for Julian Nagelsmann, a report has suggested, with both clubs considering entering the manager scramble this summer.

Arne Slot is under pressure at Liverpool after a surprise 2-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion left them in fifth place on 49 points. Chelsea are just one point behind the Reds, while Slot’s side could also be caught by Brentford and Everton if they are not careful.

Failure to make the top five and qualify for next season’s Champions League might see Liverpool decide to part ways with Slot, given how badly their title defence has gone.

Man Utd, meanwhile, have installed Michael Carrick as their interim head coach, and the former midfielder is doing a fantastic job.

United could give Carrick the job full-time, though they want to speak with more established options first.

Anfield Index have explained why Liverpool need to land Germany head coach Nagelsmann before their rivals.

‘Not once in the last decade have Liverpool lost 10 Premier League games in a single season. Now under Slot, they’ve lost 10 with seven games to go,’ they write.

‘The person they want isn’t available yet. But he will be very soon, and it feels as though he is coming to Anfield.

‘That man is Julian Nagelsmann. His credentials are well established, from Bayern Munich to RB Leipzig, and now with the German national side.

‘The appeal is obvious. His tactical identity aligns closely with the high intensity blueprint left behind by Jurgen Klopp.’

The report adds that under Slot, Liverpool’s press is ‘all over the place’. In contrast, Nagelsmann is hailed as an ‘extremely effective’ coach who will correct this major problem.

Recent reports have suggested Liverpool have approached Xabi Alonso, who is the frontrunner to take over at Anfield.

Sebastian Hoeness has also been added to Liverpool’s shortlist due to the great work he has done at Stuttgart.

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Nagelsmann being considered by top clubs

Although, our sources insist that Liverpool chiefs will wait until the end of the season before making a final decision on Slot. They do not want to make a change that potentially derails the final few months of the campaign, despite the criticism Slot is receiving.

Nagelsmann recently ‘ticked off a major box’ for United. However, he is currently focused on leading Germany at the World Cup before potentially returning to club football.

Last week, we confirmed that Carrick is on pole to get the United job, but talks will also be held with other candidates.

“Michael Carrick is impressing, the way he is working, his attitude and commitment to the role, and it is this that will earn him the role – not opinions, either way,” our transfer insider Graeme Bailey confirmed.

“This is Manchester United, it is a pressure cooker of a club – it always will be. There will always be comments both negative and positive. But I am told that will not sway the club in any way.

“The club are working hard on the manager front, and whilst Carrick is emerging in pole position, the club insist they are doing due diligence on every option available to them.”

The likes of Roberto De Zerbi, Oliver Glasner and Andoni Iraola may also be contacted by United officials in the coming months.

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