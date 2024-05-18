Incoming new Liverpool manager Arne Slot looks set to suffer his first transfer blow since announcing he is to succeed Jurgen Klopp after David Ornstein dismissed their chances of signing a top Newcastle star, with Manchester City now also on his radar.

It will be an emotional Anfield on Sunday as Klopp prepares to bring the curtain down on his near-nine year tenure in their Premier League game against Wolves. The German has had a seismic impact at Liverpool on and off the field and will be missed enormously by their fans and the city as a whole.

Stepping into his shoes will be no easy task but the man charged with doing so, Slot, finally confirmed on Friday that he will indeed move to Anfield from Feyenoord over the summer, charged with the task of ensuring the drop-off post Klopp is not as keenly felt as many expect.

“I can confirm that I will become the trainer there [Liverpool] next year,” Slot told a press conference, while also leaving a heartfelt message to the Eredivisie side.

“Until now I was not thinking about this being the build up to my last match, but that starts coming now.

“At the beginning of the week you are thinking about training and those kind of things. But the feeling gets stronger now.

“That is why I’m a little bit late now [for the news conference], because I wanted to say goodbye to some people personally and take time for them, more then just shaking hands.”

Man City rival Liverpool to Anthony Gordon signing

Klopp celebrated the title with Liverpool in 2020 but despite pushing Manchester City close on a few other occasions, it was largely Pep Guardiola’s side who had things their way. They can wrap up a sixth title of his reign at home to West Ham on Sunday.

As a result, they will likely be the side whose standards Liverpool must match or better in the years to come if Slot is to become a success on Merseyside.

The Reds have also found over recent times too that they’re often the side they go up against on the transfer front, with the Cityzens beating Liverpool to the signings of Josko Gvardiol and Jeremy Doku in recent times.

Now it seems the two could be about to lock horns over a deal to sign Newcastle star Anthony Gordon, whom has been strongly tipped to move to Anfield this summer, despite a sizeable £100m valuation.

And with a worrying exit clause adding to Newcastle’s concerns, there appeared a growing optimism that the former Liverpool schoolboy would return to his roots this summer, becoming Slot’s first major signing in the process.

However, trusted reporter David Ornstein has now dismissed Liverpool’s chances of landing Gordon this summer.

He writes: “Liverpool (like Manchester City and many other clubs) really like Gordon. But they are not expected to pursue the winger because Newcastle have no intention of letting him go and, even if that stance was changeable, the potential level of fee it would take to do business would be astronomical.

“I’m certain Gordon is staying at Newcastle this summer.”

Despite that, City are being backed to present Newcastle with an eye-watering offer for Gordon and can fund the move by offloading Jack Grealish after he fell down the pecking order under Guardiola this season.

Newcastle winger branded ‘unbelievable’

Regardless of where Gordon ends up this summer, the winger’s form has made him a serious contender to make England’s European Championships squad.

His form this season has seen him score 11 goals and add another 10 assists, form which earned him Newcastle’s Player of the Season award.

And with two caps already in the bag, earned in the March internationals against Brazil and Belgium, pundit Micah Richards claims Gordon should not just be in the England squad, but should also start on the left on their attack.

“Gordon has to play on the left,” Richards told The Rest is Football podcast.

“He is unbelievable, Gordon.

“He can do everything. He can work hard, he can make runs in behind, he can get hold of the ball, he can play up-front if needs be as well. He has to start on the left for England, he has to.”

Gareth Southgate is clearly a fan too, saying after Gordon played 75 minutes against Brazil at Wembley: “I thought Anthony Gordon had been in an England shirt for a long time.

“He looked settled with it, a couple of attempts on goal – he took his club form into an England shirt.”

Southgate is due to announce his preliminary England squad for Euro 2024 next week.