Arrigo Sacchi hails Klopp for being part of ‘golden age’ of PL coaching

Former AC Milan boss Arrigo Sacchi has hailed Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, as well as Tottenham and Manchester City counterparts Mauricio Pochettino and Pep Guardiola, for creating a “golden age” of coaching in the Premier League.

Guardiola has revolutionised the English top flight in the past two seasons, guiding his side to a record 100 points before following it up with 98 the season after to ensure Liverpool – who surprised many by achieving 97 – did not become champions.

Tottenham have steadily improved under Pochettino, with a Champions League final appearance and top-four finishes showing their progress and, speaking to the Daily Mail, Sacchi also drew comparisons between the Premier League trio and his former Milan side.

“[Guardiola, Klopp and Pochettino are] my favourites and all three have the same philosophical system, even though they are very different,” the 73-year-old said. England has a crazy, brilliant championship. It is experiencing a golden age.

“Their football is similar to mine and I really appreciate their values, culture and mentality,” Sacchi said. “My Milan team innovated, the teams of Guardiola and Klopp continue to innovate.

“In my book there are many similar phrases that I loved to say before taking the field. I’ve always loved instilling my players with the desire to go beyond their own limits. In my notes I wrote: ‘Victory is important when it is amplified and helped by the beauty of the game’.

“They think like me. We have the duty to make the public enjoy football, to be excited by it. Making great football is more difficult than talking about it. I like the desire they have to dominate. Football must be domination and beauty, music and culture.

“I enjoy watching them. The problem in the Premier League is that they play too often and there is too much competition. Perhaps this is why the [England] national team never achieves great results.”

The Premier League returns this weekend following the international break, with Liverpool hosting Newcastle, City travelling to Norwich and Tottenham playing Crystal Palace.