‘Arrogant Zlatan gets annoyed easily & doesn’t like being touched’

Watford defender Miguel Britos has hailed the “complete” talents of Zlatan Ibrahimovic – but claims he gets annoyed quickly when things don’t go his way.

Ibrahimovic played the full 90 minutes for Manchester United as they fell to a 3-1 defeat against Watford last Sunday.

After the match, we ripped into the Manchester United performance for which both Wayne Rooney and Paul Pogba were both heavily criticised.

While Swedish striker Ibrahimovic started the season in emphatic form, scoring four goals in his opening four Premier League games, he was well shackled by Watford’s defenders as United slipped to their third consecutive defeat in a week.

Britos also played the full game at Vicarage Road, as the Hornets restricted the 34-year-old to just an assist in the defeat.

“It wasn’t the first time I played against him, I did so when he was at Inter and AC Milan,” said the defender. “We were able to control him, as well as Rooney.

“He’s a bit arrogant and gets annoyed easily. He really doesn’t like being touched… but he’s still a phenomenon. He’s a very complete player and a great.”