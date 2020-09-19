Lacazette reaches half century as Arsenal battle to win over West Ham

Arsenal made it two wins out of two in the new season by battling to a 2-1 win over West Ham.

After winning their opening fixture against Fulham last week, Arsenal earned another win against a London rival.

West Ham posed more of a threat to them than Fulham had, showing signs of improvement from their opening day defeat to Newcastle. However, it was Arsenal who claimed all three points.

The Gunners took the lead after 24 minutes, when Alexandre Lacazette powered home a header after latching onto Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s cross.

Replays suggested there may have been an offside in the buildup when Bukayo Saka threaded it through to Aubameyang, but VAR allowed the goal to stand. It means Lacazette has now scored 50 goals for Arsenal.

😬 After a tight VAR check the goal is given, Alexandre Lacazette emphatically putting Arsenal in front. 📺 Watch on Sky Sports PL

📲 Follow #ARSWHU here: https://t.co/8rQXoNuylu

📱 Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/928CiLkOTS — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 19, 2020

West Ham struck back just before half-time, though. Michail Antonio got on the end of a Ryan Fredericks cross to finish off a counter attack.

The second half proved difficult for Arsenal, but they finally found a breakthrough with five minutes left.

Dani Ceballos squared the ball to substitute Eddie Nketiah, who was left with a tap in to restore Arsenal’s lead.

Nketiah had come on for the other goalscorer, Lacazette, less than 10 minutes earlier. And it was his goal that proved to be decisive.