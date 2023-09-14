Arsenal accelerate with late swoop for hugely promising midfielder; four-signing flurry for Man Utd

It is transfer deadline day for Women’s Super League clubs and the latest Women’s Transfer News highlights the key goings on for Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea and more.

COONEY-CROSS HAS ARSENAL MEDICAL

Arsenal are closing in on the signing of Kyra Cooney-Cross from Hammarby after welcoming the midfielder for a medical.

The news originally came from Expressen in Sweden and has now been backed up by various sources in the UK, including the BBC.

According to the Evening Standard, Arsenal will be paying around £140,000 for the Australia international, who will be getting her first chance to impress in the WSL as a result. Elsewhere, Sky Sports News claims the fee could rise to £250,000 with bonuses, which would make it a record deal for the club.

Cooney-Cross has been undergoing a medical with Arsenal ahead of a deadline-day move, which comes just a few months before she would have become a free agent.

Given that she was also of interest to Chelsea and Manchester United, per the Standard, Arsenal have accelerated their own move for her and appear all set to finalise it.

The deadline for international signings coming to the WSL is at midnight, compared to the 11pm cut-off for domestic deals.

Cooney-Cross, 21, was a member of the Australia squad at the recent Women’s World Cup. Before coming to Europe, she previously played for Melbourne Victory and Western Sydney Wanderers.

Now, she is set to become part of Jonas Eidevall’s squad, who are aiming to make an impression on the WSL this season after their early elimination from the Women’s Champions League qualification pathway.

MAN UTD AIMING FOR MULTIPLE SIGNINGS

Manchester United have already announced the arrival of Irene Guerrero, as previously anticipated in Tuesday’s edition of Women’s Transfer News, and could yet have up to three more players to welcome on deadline day.

In addition to Spain midfielder Guerrero, defender Gabby George has completed a medical with Man Utd ahead of a £150,000 move from Everton, which came after they triggered a release clause.

Per Sky Sports News, the next player to have a medical with Man Utd will be goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce, who has arrived in Manchester to finalise a £100,000 move from OL Reign.

That move has no immediate impact on the future of Arsenal target Mary Earps, though, as Sky has confirmed the England no.1 will stay at Man Utd until January.

There are also links developing for Marc Skinner’s side with Melvine Malard, a French forward who could arrive on loan from Lyon. According to Rich Lavety, she has been in Manchester since the morning for a medical.

While that could make it four deadline-day signings for Man Utd, they have let Ivana Fuso join Birmingham City in a record deal for the Championship side and are close to sending Martha Thomas to Tottenham, who have also added Zhang Linyan to their attack from Wuhan Jianghan University.

BRIGHTON CHOOSE CHELSEA’S EVRARD

In their search for a new goalkeeper, Brighton have opted to take Nicky Evrard on loan from Chelsea, the Daily Telegraph has revealed.

Brighton were weighing up either Evrard or Man Utd’s Sophie Baggaley, but have chosen the Chelsea option.

Evrard, a Belgium international, only joined Chelsea in the summer after they secured a pre-contract agreement with her back in March.

However, the depth of options available in goal for Emma Hayes has made it sensible for Evrard to look elsewhere for playing time.

Her move to Brighton could complete a busy transfer window for the South Coast club, who have also loaned out Lulu Jarvis to Reading on deadline day.