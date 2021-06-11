Arsenal admit defeat on summer signing with sights turning to La Liga coup

Arsenal intend to revamp a problem position by pulling off a La Liga coup, with the side in question reportedly ‘happy’ to sanction a deal that seems too good to be true.

Arsenal have had a difficult time finding the right solution to their central midfield conundrum. A whole host of players have been brought in, but very few, if any, have lived up to expectations. Thomas Partey was the latest deemed capable of resolving the issue following his £45m arrival from Atletico Madrid last summer.

However, the Ghana international’s first season in North London was underwhelming amid poor form and injury woes.

Granit Xhaka is another to run the midfield gauntlet and come up short. Per the latest reports, the 28-year-old is bound for Jose Mourinho’s Roma.

That will leave a hole in the club’s central midfield depth. And per Sport Witness, it could soon be filled by Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez.

Citing Spanish publication La Razon, they reveal that Arsenal ‘intend to negotiate’ a deal for the Argentine holding midfielder this summer.

Doing so comes with the understanding that Partey has ‘failed to live up to expectations’.

Rodriguez previously affirmed his happiness with his current situation at Betis amid links to Liverpool and Arsenal. However, the Sport Witness article reveals a decision may be taken out of the 27-year-old’s hands.

Rodriguez holds an €80m release clause in his current contract. Arsenal reportedly have zero intention of triggering it, but they may not need to. That’s because Betis are said to be ‘happy’ to do a deal at €30m.

Pulling off a deal for that price would represent a 62.5% saving on the player’s release clause fee.

Arsenal are said to have been ‘tracking’ the player for an extended period of time, and bringing him on board for an amount significantly below his release clause could be deemed a tremendous piece of business.

Arteta’s perfect defender buy is Man Utd target

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta’s perfect defensive signing this summer is Jules Kounde, according to The Athletic.

Arteta is on the lookout for a new defender after David Luiz’s exit. Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde, who is also on the wanted list of Manchester United, is understood to be on the Gunners’ radar.

However, Arsenal face a struggle to get the 22-year-old to The Emirates without Champions League football.

Kounde also has a £69m release clause in his contract, which could also prevent Arsenal from getting serious about an approach for the France international.

However, the report claims Sevilla would be open to offers for the player. Whether Arsenal have the financial muscle to compete for Kounde is open to debate.

