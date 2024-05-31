Arsenal ‘advancing’ towards lethal striker signing as Chelsea hijack crashes and burns

Arsenal are making progress as they push to sign centre-forward Benjamin Sesko before London rivals Chelsea, according to reports.

After scoring 29 goals in 79 matches for Red Bull Salzburg, Sesko took the next step in his career last summer by joining sister club RB Leipzig in a £20million deal. It took the 21-year-old time to get used to life in Germany, as would be expected, but he enjoyed a brilliant end to the season.

Sesko only managed three goals in his first 15 German Bundesliga appearances, though things clicked for him in January and he went on to notch 11 goals in 16 league matches, which included strikes in seven consecutive games.

Sesko also found the back of the net twice in Leipzig’s Champions League group stage campaign, as he ended the season with a record of 18 goals in 42 outings. That is a very good achievement for a young striker who had never played in Germany before.

Ever since he was a teenager, Sesko has been compared to Manchester City goal machine Erling Haaland and has been touted as someone with world-class potential.

He has previously been linked with Manchester United, but the Red Devils have never firmed up their interest. Instead, Sesko could now arrive in England with one of Man Utd’s rivals.

Arsenal have been expected to open talks for the Slovenian ever since cooling their interest in Brentford’s Ivan Toney.

The Gunners will face competition from Chelsea for Sesko as new Blues boss Enzo Maresca is keen to make him his new No 9 at Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal transfers: Arteta to sign star before Chelsea

But sources confirmed to TEAMtalk on Thursday that the attacker would rather join Arsenal than Chelsea.

According to an update from CaughtOffside, Mikel Arteta’s side are ‘advancing’ in negotiations with Leipzig as they try to forge an agreement in the coming days and weeks.

Arsenal know that they should find it relatively easy to agree personal terms with Sesko as he is very much open to the move. But it will be far more difficult to agree on a price with Leipzig.

Sesko’s contract includes a €65million (£55m) release clause, which Leipzig hope to recoup in full. Arsenal, though, are trying to sign him for a lower fee.

Arsenal are getting closer to landing the former FC Liefering star, but it is clear that more talks need to be held before all parties can reach an agreement.

To help fund a move for Sesko, Arsenal might sell current centre-forward Eddie Nketiah. Arteta rates the 25-year-old highly but is willing to sacrifice him in order to take his attack to the next level.

Crystal Palace are at the front of the queue to snap Nketiah up, should he come onto the market. Nketiah also has interest from Wolverhampton Wanderers, Brentford and Ipswich Town.

