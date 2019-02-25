Arsenal agree crucial €3m summer deal for trusted Emery aide

Arsenal have agreed terms with Monchi after striking a deal with Roma for the sporting director at the end of the season, claim reports in Italy.

According to Il Messaggero, Arsenal have agreed a deal with the 50-year-old, who previously worked with Gunners boss Unai Emery at Sevilla.

Leggo also reports that Arsenal have sorted a deal with the Serie A side and will pay Monchi’s €3million release clause at the end of the season with Frederic Massara, Federico Balzaretti or Daniele Faggiano reportedly lined up to replace him in the Italian capital.

Last month The Independent reported that “Emery has been consulted over the search for a new technical director” and the Spanish boss is keen to be reunited with Monchi, whom he worked with for three years at Sevilla.

The report claimed that Arsenal were desperate to get someone in place as soon as possible in a bid to limit the disruption due to Sven Mislintat’s departure earlier this month. And, according to the source: “Roma are said to be bracing themselves for the departure of the 50-year-old.”

Over the weekend Marca claimed that Monchi had agreed to team up again with Emery and now the Italian press believe that Monchi, who signed a four-year contract, with an option for a fifth year, with the Giallorossi in 2017 has agreed to move The Emirates.

In December a report suggested that Monchi was one of four names that Manchester United were considering for a sporting director role at Old Trafford, however the former Sevilla man has now rebuffed any exit talk.

“This is madness, I never said it or thought about it. I want to stay here for a long time,” Monchi told Sky in Italy.

“As long as I have the trust of the board I want to stay here. I made an important bet coming here and I want to stay close to this company that allowed me to do the director in Italy.”