Arsenal agree cut-price deal for Chelsea ace; Tierney set for medical

Arsenal have agreed an £8m deal with Chelsea to sign defender David Luiz on a two-year contract.

The 32-year-old Brazil centre-back, who only signed a new two-year Chelsea deal in May, will have a medical at Arsenal on Thursday.

Luiz is being viewed as a direct replacement for Laurent Koscielny at the Emirates after the Frenchman joined Bordeaux for a fee of up to £4.6m on Tuesday.

Luiz has spent six-and-a-half years at Chelsea during two spells and has made 160 Premier League appearances, scoring 11 goals.

His expected departure comes five weeks after Frank Lampard returned to Stamford Bridge as boss, with the former Blues boss focusing in bringing younger talent through.

The Gunners are also set to sign Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney for £25m, with the player expected to undergo his medical and complete a move on Deadline Day.

