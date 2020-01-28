Arsenal agree deal in principle to boost Arteta’s defensive options

Arsenal have agreed a deal in principle to sign Mykola Matviyenko from Shakhtar Donetsk, according to reports in Ukraine.

The Gunners are keen to sign a new centre-back before the end of the January transfer window and are also said to be in advanced talks with Flamengo over a move for Pablo Mari.

But according to Ukrainian outlet TEAM1, Mikel Arteta’s men have reached an agreement with Shakhtar to sign Matviyenko before the close of Friday’s window.

The report claims that Arsenal are now deciding whether to push ahead with a move for Matviyenko or opt to bring in Mari instead.

It had been reported last week that Arteta had played a major role in Arsenal’s move for Matviyenko and recommended the 23-year-old to Manchester City during his time as Pep Guardiola’s assistant.

Arteta has already seen Matviyenko in action twice this season, when Shakhtar played City in the Champions League.

But Arsenal have appeared closer to bringing in Mari after he arrived in London with the Gunners’ technical director Edu on Saturday.

The Spanish defender completed his medical over the weekend but returned to Brazil on Monday, with Arsenal being unable to agree a deal with Flamengo, according to Metro.

The Brazilian club are reportedly unhappy after Arsenal changed the terms of the agreement as they switched from a permanent transfer to a loan proposal.

Meanwhile, Tottenham have reportedly made a bid for Emre Can, but the Juventus man looks bound for Borussia Dortmund.

The Sun claim Spurs have made an approach for the former Liverpool midfielder, who has also been linked with Manchester United and Arsenal.

However, according to Sky Sport Italia, Sportitalia and Calciomercato.com Dortmund are closing in on a deal for the Germany international.

The Bundesliga side’s initial €18m offer was increased to €22m, but that was rejected before the two clubs finally agreed terms for €25m, including bonuses. Read more…