Spurs to miss out as Arsenal boss meets with €100m LaLiga star

Arsenal boss Unai Emery and director of football Sven Mislintat are reported to have opened initial talks with Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes.

The Gunners have been busy in the transfer market this summer, having already brought in Stephan Lichtsteiner, Bernd Leno, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi.

While Torreira will give their midfield some much-needed bite, the Gunners are still looking to add some craft – especially after waving farewell to both Jack Wilshere and Santi Cazorla this summer.

As such, reports in France claim a talks over a deal for Gomes have already begun, with the Portugal midfielder determined to leave the Nou Camp after two turbulent years in Catalonia.

According Paris United, Barcelona are willing to let the player move on this summer, with a fee of €40m likely to persuade the LaLiga champions to sell a man who has a huge €100m exit clause in his contract.

Barca are likely to use that cash to bring in one of Adrien Rabiot or Steven N’Zonzi, while links to N’Golo Kante look fanciful with the Chelsea star likely to be out of their price range.

Interestingly, the Paris United report also cite Ilkay Gundogan as a potential target for Barcelona, though City look unlikely to do business for the Germany star.

However, despite Arsenal opening talks, Spurs cannot yet be ruled out of the chase, with Gianluca Di Marzio reporting that Mauricio Pochettino still remains keen.

Barca are understood to be hoping for a bidding war in the Premier League so they can make a profit on the initial €35m they paid Valencia for Gomes two summers ago.

But it is Arsenal who appear in the driving seat after making initial contact with the out-of-favour midfielder.

